Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, December 29, 2022
Wednesday, 28 December 2022, 13:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: HKTDC
HKTDC welcomes plans for border re-opening between Mainland China and Hong Kong
Convention and Exhibition sector to benefit, boosting economic recovery

HONG KONG, Dec 28, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) welcomes the upcoming plans to re-open borders between Mainland China and Hong Kong. Resumption of travel will rejuvenate the convention and exhibition sector, boosting economic activity and helping to accelerate Hong Kong's economic recovery.

A spokesperson from the HKTDC said: "Given the importance of economic and social connectivity between the Mainland and Hong Kong, the resumption of quarantine-free travel between Mainland China and Hong Kong will certainly be welcomed by many international and Mainland business people who have been waiting for this good news. The unimpeded flow of international and Mainland travellers will also benefit the convention and exhibition sector."

"In the past three years, the HKTDC has been organising physical and online fairs and conferences as well as support programmes to help companies continue doing business during the pandemic. With the lifting of international travel restrictions in Hong Kong in recent months, we have also seen a gradual return of overseas participants to our events. We believe more international and Mainland companies will come to Hong Kong to do business when quarantine-free travel resumes between the Mainland-Hong Kong borders. To help companies capture even more opportunities, we have lined up a full programme of business events from January onwards."

Flagship conferences and fairs in January to kick off the new year

The HKTDC will kick off 2023 with the Asian Financial Forum (AFF) and Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair, Hong Kong International Stationery and School Products Fair, Hong Kong Baby Products Fair, and Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair (Special Exhibition) in January, with missions to overseas cities in February, and the Jewellery show and Filmart in March. The Spring trade show season will see several large-scale events including the inaugural InnoEX, Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) , Lighting Fair (Spring Edition), Houseware Fair, Gifts & Premium Fair in April and International Healthcare Week in May.

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn

Media enquiries
Please contact the HKTDC's Communications and Public Affairs Department:
Sunny Ng, Tel: +852 2584 4357, Email: sunny.sl.ng@hktdc.org
Sam Ho, Tel: +852 2584 4569, Email: sam.sy.ho@hktdc.org


Topic: Press release summary
Source: HKTDC
Sectors: Trade Shows, Daily Finance, Travel & Tourism, Daily News, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
HKTDC Links

http://www.hktdc.com

https://www.facebook.com/hktdc.hk

https://twitter.com/hktdc

https://www.youtube.com/user/HKTDC

https://www.linkedin.com/company/hong-kong-trade-development-council

HKTDC
Dec 19, 2022 17:30 HKT/SGT
Heavyweights to speak as AFF opens conference year
Dec 15, 2022 17:00 HKT/SGT
HKTDC Export Index 4Q22: Hong Kong exports expected to grow 5% in 2023
Dec 14, 2022 19:00 HKT/SGT
Eco Expo Asia opens today
Dec 8, 2022 19:00 HKT/SGT
Eco Expo Asia opens next week to drive carbon neutrality
Dec 6, 2022 17:00 HKT/SGT
Investigation and analysis of the three major challenges and advantages of developing business in the GBA
Dec 2, 2022 19:00 HKT/SGT
Business of IP Asia Forum sheds light on Global IP business opportunities
Dec 2, 2022 19:00 HKT/SGT
Entrepreneur Day and Start-up Express help innovators adapt to the post-pandemic era
Dec 1, 2022 21:00 HKT/SGT
The 23rd Hong Kong Forum gathered 100 global business leaders from Federation of Hong Kong Business Associations Worldwide to explore the latest opportunities in Hong Kong
Dec 1, 2022 19:00 HKT/SGT
12th HKTDC Business of IP Asia Forum opens today
Nov 30, 2022 19:00 HKT/SGT
'Balance Beyond the Boom' - HKTDC Entrepreneur Day helps start-ups prepare for the post-pandemic landscape
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       