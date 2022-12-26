Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Wednesday, 28 December 2022, 13:01 HKT/SGT
Source: Traicon
Fintech Revolution Summit 2023 to be Held in Morocco

Casablanca, Morocco, Dec 28, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - TraiCon Events will be hosting Morocco's premier fintech event titled as "Fintech Revolution Summit" supported by Union of Arab Banks scheduled on the 27-28 February 2023 at the Hotel Sofitel, Casablanca, Morocco. This forum will be attended by over top 300+ participants includes BFSI experts, fintech leaders, ministry & central bank authorities, investors & corporates across the Morocco.


This summit aims to bring together fintech leaders & BFSI experts to discuss and deliberate the trends around financial technology and investment opportunities for finance sector. This dedicated event is the best opportunity to discover why the Morocco is and will remain the africa's leading financial services hub. FinTech founders, central bank officials, FSI experts, regulators, policy-makers, technologists, entrepreneurs, investors, academics and media from around the world will come together to learn, discuss, debate and network.

Featured Speakers:
1. Brahim Bourquia - Head Of Payment and Mobile, Bank Of Africa- BMCE GROUP
2. Dr. Wissam H. Fattouh - Secretary General, Union of Arab Banks
3. Mohamed Amine Harifi - Chief Financial Officer, Bisfor Logistic
4. Amina Driouch, - Chief Financial Officer , Essilor Group
5. Meriem Zairi - Managing Partner, EmergingTech Ventures
6. Dr. Abderrahim Hansali - President, Moroc
7. Segun Aina - President, Africa Fintech Network Nigeria
8. Amine Metni - Chief Financial Officer, Saint-Gobain Maroc

Attendees Profile: Chief Financial Officer, Head of Digital Payment, Head of IT, Head of Fintech, Chief Information Officer, Head of Retail Banking, Heads of Customer Experience, Angel Investor, Head of AML, Head of Financial Regulatory.

Many fintech and banking technology solution providers, cybersecurity companies, E-Payment & wallet companies, threat management, forex software and payment gateway companies would be participating in the Fintech Revolution Summit as Sponsors and Exhibitors who will be showcasing their host of solutions.

For more information please contact:
Eng. Prasanna, Event Producer at TraiCon Events
Email: prasanna@traiconevents.com
Mob: +0091-7708523918


Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Trade Shows, FinTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

