Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, December 30, 2022
Friday, 30 December 2022, 12:13 HKT/SGT
Share:
Kingsoft Cloud's Dual Primary Hong Kong Listing: Resilience Rooted in Technology-based Business, High-quality Development Expected from Improving Profitability

HONG KONG, Dec 30, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - On December 30, Kingsoft Cloud (3896.HK) was officially listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, becoming the "finale" of homecoming listing of Chinese ADRs in 2022. The dual-primary listing provides investors with greater protection and flexibility in terms of trading venues and hours, while listing by way of introduction prevents dilution and regarded as responsible for existing shareholders.

With deep devotion on and cultivation of the industry for ten years, Kingsoft Cloud adhered to building a technology-based business, stayed at the frontier of cloud-native, hybrid cloud, big data and other cutting-edge technologies, and achieved industry practice-and-technology integration. In combination with in-depth understanding of strategically selected verticals, Kingsoft Cloud accomplished fast growth in both business scale and financials. Total premium customers increased from 243 in 2019 to 597 in 2021; revenue CAGR between 2019 and 2021 was 51.3%, significantly outpacing the broader industry's 36.4%.

In the past year, the overall industry was under pressure due to market headwinds and the impact of COVID-19. Kingsoft Cloud made proactive adjustments, allocated resources in favor of more profitable products and projects to achieve improved sustainability, profitability and operating cash flow. A number of analysts noted that the Company's gross margin improved significantly in recent 3 quarters, and recorded operating cash inflow for 2 consecutive quarters, well received by the market such that the Company's share price has nearly doubled from the end of September to December 28. Analysts pointed out that such financial improvements are expected to continue, laying a solid foundation for the stock price to further recover.

Kingsoft Cloud has always been strongly supported by the strategic shareholders Xiaomi and Kingsoft Group. According to the management in recent results roadshow, Kingsoft Cloud, in its future development, will further strengthen collaboration with strategic shareholders in their digital transformation, as well as with the broader ecosystem, and actively explore opportunities in high-value verticals. It is noted that there are 800+ enterprises in the Lei Jun Ecosystem, among which Xiaomi and Kingsoft Group alone have many businesses that are inherently highly compatible with cloud computing, such as office collaboration, gaming, IoT, smartphone cloud storage and computing, as well as electric vehicle. All of these are potential growth opportunities that Kingsoft Cloud may actively explore out of its proximity advantages.

Zou Tao, Vice Chairman and CEO of Kingsoft Cloud, said, "Listing in Hong Kong is an important milestone in the Company's 10th anniversary, and the Company stands ready for the new decade. First, we will continue to invest in technology, focus on core business, and return to the essence and original aspiration of cloud; second, we will evaluate customers and projects, control costs, balance revenue scale and profitability; meanwhile, we will strengthen ecological synergy, tap into high-quality business opportunities in strategically selected verticals."

He Haijian, CFO of Kingsoft Cloud, also said, "Primary listing in Hong Kong will broaden our investor base, facilitate our participation in Hong Kong Stock Connect, and open up investment cooperation channels to more Chinese mainland investors. We will maintain the structure of the one-share-one-vote, which is rare among Chinese ADRs, and widely respect and adopt the advice of public investors. We will continue to attach importance to ESG and data security to ensure the stability and security of our services. "



Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Green Power Energy's 20 MW Taungdaw Gwin Build-Own-Operate Solar Plant Commissioned in Myanmar  
Dec 30, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
Hong Kong Heritage Discovery Centre holds "Light of Jinsha - The Ancient Shu Civilisation" exhibition  
Dec 30, 2022 13:51 HKT/SGT
Kingsoft Cloud's Dual Primary Hong Kong Listing: Resilience Rooted in Technology-based Business, High-quality Development Expected from Improving Profitability  
Dec 30, 2022 12:13 HKT/SGT
Beauty Farm Medical and Health Industry Inc. Announces Proposed Listing on the Main Board of SEHK, Offer price at HK$19.32 per share  
Dec 30, 2022 10:18 HKT/SGT
ACROMETA receives LOA for S$6.1 million design and build works from a global clinical research organisation  
Dec 30, 2022 09:00 HKT/SGT
Yoga's Kashmir Connection: Time for Revitalisation  
Dec 29, 2022 21:25 HKT/SGT
SinoHytec Announces Proposed Listing on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Offer Price Between HK$60 and HK$76 per H Share, Raise up to HK$1,540.7 million  
Dec 29, 2022 15:50 HKT/SGT
Boan Biotech Announces Global Offering Allotment Results of H Shares  
Dec 29, 2022 09:48 HKT/SGT
JCB partners with NPCI to offer 40% cashback for RuPay JCB Cardholders for in-store purchases in Thailand, Singapore and Bahrain  
Thursday, December 29, 2022 9:00:00 AM
DCM Suisse and Plato Announce Strategic Partnership for Ai Powered Content and Data Intelligence Syndication
  
Dec 28, 2022 23:59 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
METAVSUMMIT
11  -  12   January
Dubai
Power Purchase Agreement (Online Course)
16   January
Virtual
IBEX INDIA
19  -  21   January
Mumbai, India
10th edition of IBEX INDIA
19  -  23   January
Mumbai, India
CX Leaders Strategy Forum PH
8   February
Manila, Philippines
Manufacturing IT Summit Indonesia 2022
15  -  16   February
Indonesia
CISO Malaysia
16   February
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
InnoRetail Asia Congress 2023
22  -  23   February
Singapore
Smart Digital Retail - The Philippine Edition
23   February
Manila, Philippines
Collections and Recovery Summit – India
23  -  24   February
Mumbai, India
Blockchain Life 2023
27  -  28   February
Dubai
Fintech Revolution Summit
27  -  28   February
Morocco
Aviation Festival Asia 2023
28  February -  1   March
Singapore
inter airport South East Asia (IASEA)
1  -  3   March
Singapore
Preventing Healthcare Associated Infections
2   March
Virtual
Digital Revolution Summit - Brunei
8  -  9   March
Brunei
Connected America 2023
28  -  29   March
Dallas, Texas
BuildTech Asia 2023
28  -  30   March
Singapore
analytica Vietnam
19  -  21   April
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Dubai Fintech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
25   May
Virtual
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Reduce hospital length of stay: Best practices in early mobility guidelines and programmes
27   July
Virtual
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
24   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       