  • Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Wednesday, 4 January 2023, 12:01 HKT/SGT
The 5th Hong Kong Public Relations Awards 2023 to Kick Off Soon
Student Awards Added to Develop the Next Generation of PR Professionals

HONG KONG, Jan 4, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Public Relations Professionals' Association (PRPA) has announced that the 5th Hong Kong Public Relations Awards (HKPRA) will soon kick off and enrolment will open with a briefing session in January 2023.

As a flagship event for the public relations industry since its inception in 2010, HKPRA aims to recognise organisations, teams and individual public relations practitioners who have planned and executed excellent and highly effective public relations campaigns that have contributed to the organisations they serve.

Ms Agnes Hui, President, Hong Kong Public Relations Professionals' Association says, "We are excited to announce that HKPRA is back since it was last held in 2018-2019. Special thanks are due to Dr John Chan, Professor Anthony Wu, Mr George Yuen and Dr Linda Tsui who have agreed to continue their leading roles in the Organizing Committee and Panel of Judges spearheading HKPRA, along with a strong line up of judges for different award categories, adding weight to the credibility and authority of HKPRA.".

HKPRA contributes to raising public awareness of the role of public relations in helping organisations achieve their goals through fostering better understanding and improving relations between organisations and their stakeholders. At the same time, HKPRA helps raise professional standards of public relations practitioners in Hong Kong and plays an important part in fostering the development of the business community, government bodies, non-government organisations and the Hong Kong community at large.

Dr John Chan, Chairman, Organising Committee of HKPRA 2022-23, said: "HKPRA has been very well received and strongly supported by the PR industry. The Awards have seen continual enhancement in the content, format and depth of the entries. Among them many demonstrated execution excellence and remarkable achievements that deserve much recognition."

"Hong Kong and its people have gone through some unprecedented challenges recently and the corporate communications function has been playing a significant role especially during the pandemic period. In view of that, we have added a new category to the Awards this time to reflect the diversity," added Dr Chan.

In addition to the "Public Relations Campaign" and "Individual" awards given in previous years to recognize industry peers, "Student" awards are added to the 5th HKPRA with a view to nurturing the next generation of public relations professionals and fostering knowledge transfer within the industry.

Stay tuned for announcements from PRPA on the 5th Hong Kong Public Relations Awards.

Further information at the PRPA website: https://tinyurl.com/2mofx3vn.

Contact: Ms Jenny Yeung, Tel: +852 9013 2160, Email: jenny@prpa.com.hk


Topic: Awards Sectors: Media & Marketing, Broadcast, Film & Sat, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

