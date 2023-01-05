Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, January 5, 2023
Wednesday, 4 January 2023, 23:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Doubleview Gold Corp.
Doubleview Appoints Red Cloud Securities Inc. to Provide Corporate Advisory Services

Vancouver, BC, Jan 4, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: A1W038) (the "Company" or "Doubleview") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Red Cloud Securities Inc. and Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. (together "Red Cloud") to provide the Company with a range of corporate advisory services. Red Cloud is a Toronto-based financial services company that provides assistance to mineral exploration and mining companies in accessing capital markets and enhancing their corporate profile.

Under the engagement, Red Cloud will be paid a fee of $10,000 per month for the services it will render starting January 1, 2023 and for an initial six-month period and the arrangement can automatically renew month-to-month thereafter at the option of the Company. More specifically, Red Cloud will provide services such as organizing and administering "roadshows", drafting traditional marketing materials, managing Doubleview's social media and providing traditional media support and assistant in the creating of video content for exclusive use on "Red Cloud TV" and other services as required by the Company. In certain circumstances additional services may be provided to the Company by Red Cloud and an additional contingent consideration for such services may be applicable. The engagement of Red Cloud is subject to TSX Venture Approval. Red Cloud has no direct relationship with the Company, other than as contemplated in the current agreement.

"Doubleview has entered a new horizon in its growth that must now reach out to higher grounds in the mining exploration arena. With the strategic metals and unique new North American financial spectrum, we need professionals in this environment to bolster our growth. I am sure that Red Cloud's unique and robust experience in the strategic metals and mining markets will open new doors for Doubleview," stated Farshad Shirvani, President and CEO.

About Doubleview Gold Corp

Doubleview Gold Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG), (OTCQB: DBLVF), (FSE: A1W038), (FSE: 1D4). Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. The Company's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:
Doubleview Gold Corp
Vancouver, BC Farshad Shirvani
President & CEO
T: (604) 678-9587
E: corporate@doubleview.ca

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information." In particular references to the private placement and future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


