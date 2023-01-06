Thursday, 5 January 2023, 19:00 HKT/SGT Share:

HONG KONG, Jan 5, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The 49th HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair, the 14th HKTDC Hong Kong Baby Products Fair and 21st Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair will return to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 9 to 12 January 2023. The Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair and Hong Kong Baby Products Fair are organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), while the Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair is jointly organised by the HKTDC and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd.

John Tong, HKTDC Toys Advisory Committee Chairman, Sophia Chong, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director and Judy Cheung, Deputy General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, attended the press conference to share highlights and innovative products.

Exhibitors at the Toys & Games Fair displays an AR Animal Revival - Lion toy. By scanning the link on the lion's body, it shows a lion in vivid detail, enabling children to learn about the animal's habits and habitat and capture a photo with the lion by smartphone.

The Pandas' Bamboo House from a Hong Kong exhibitor is made of wood and eco-friendly, renewable materials to nurture children's imagination and creativity while raising their awareness about the environment.

The pandemic and disruption on cross-border trade flows between Mainland China and Hong Kong has affected Hong Kong's export. However, the resumption of cross-border land transportation between the Mainland and Hong Kong will help strengthen the momentum of Hong Kong's export growth to the Mainland. Although total exports of last year have not been announced, it is expected to fall 6%. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's tight regional supply chain with some Asian markets led to double-digit export growth. In the first 11 months of 2022, Hong Kong's exports to ASEAN grew by 9.9% year-on-year, while they surged 11.6% and 11.2% to Taiwan and Korea, respectively.



Looking ahead to 2023, while trade frictions between the US and China persist and the geopolitical situation between Russia and Ukraine remains tense, cross-border land transport between Hong Kong and the Mainland is expected to return to normal in February to March this year. Coupled with exports to the ASEAN markets, the HKTDC forecasts a 5% increase in Hong Kong's total exports in 2023.



Sophia Chong, the Deputy Executive Director of HKTDC, said, "With the theme of Play To Bond - Family and Beyond, the three fairs will feature more than 1,000 exhibitors from 17 countries and regions, including diverse group pavilions. The Toys & Games Fair's Mainland China pavilion will showcase over 250 exhibitors. Supported by the Guangdong Province's Department of Commerce's Cantonese Business Go Global, over 120 Guangdong exhibitors will participate in the Fair. In response to the imminent border reopening and resumption of quarantine-free travel between Mainland China and Hong Kong, the HKTDC will welcome over 1,000 Guangdong enterprises representatives."



Ms. Chong continued, "The Baby Products Fair will once again have a Korean pavilion, showcasing high-quality Korean baby products. The HKTDC has invited many local and overseas entities to visit the three fairs, including importers, department stores, specialty shops, retail chains and etailers."



Innovative products by over 120 international brands



The Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair and Hong Kong Baby Products Fair will offer a number of themed zones for easy sourcing.



The Brand Name Gallery at both fairs will feature unique and innovative products by over 120 internationally renowned brands, including Eastcolight, Hape, KEEPPLEY, Rastar, Welly, Marcus & Marcus and more.



The Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair's Kidult World will features products for grown-ups, such as classic comic book character models and Hong Kong Softee Car Building Blocks, while the Smart-Tech Toys zone will showcase toys and games using innovative technology, including artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR). Green toys, currently the industry's must-haves, will also be on view.



With the support of the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) and the Hong Kong Children, Babies, Maternity Industries Association, the Hong Kong Baby Products Fair will again feature two pavilions, offering a wide range of baby products to buyers. The popular Korea Pavilion will have on display baby fashion, health and bath products, maternity products and more, while the Strollers and Gear zone will showcase a range of strollers, car seats and bassinets. Other zones include Baby Bedding Items and Furniture as well as Feeding and Nursery Products.



Jointly organised by the HKTDC and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, the Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair will feature the latest in creative art supplies, gift stationery, and school and office supplies. The organisers continue to cooperate with renowned industry associations in different regions, including the Malaysia Stationery Importers and Exporters Association, the Federation of Stationers and Booksellers Association of Malaysia, the Taiwan Association of Stationery Industries and the Thai Stationeries and Office Supplies Association, to promote the fair to their respective members.



A series of exciting events to network and stay informed



One of the flagship events, the Hong Kong Toy Industry Conference 2023, will be held on 10 January. On the theme of The Future of Play, a representative from Euromonitor International will analyse key trends in the toy industry in 2023. Industry experts from Animoca Brands, Medialink Group and Eastcolight will talk about the key to success in brand development while representatives from iClick Interactive, AlipayHK and Toy2R Group will share how e-commerce is shaping the way for the toyindustry. In addition, there will be seminars on smart toys and electronic games, an overview of baby products market trends, the latest toy safety regulations, testing and certification and other topics.



The Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair, Hong Kong Baby Products Fair and Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair will run under the EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, which comprises four key exhibition elements, including HKTDC-organised physical fairs, HKTDC's smart business-matching platform Click2Match, online-to-offline seminars under the Intelligence Hub and the hktdc.com Sourcing platform.



This extends face-to-face interactions from physical exhibitions to an online smart business matching platform to help enterprises connect with business partners proactively. EXHIBITION+ provides round-the-clock services that boost the flexibility and effectiveness of business promotion for SMEs and offer benefits such as extended fair periods, expanded platforms and enhanced opportunities.



The HKTDC encourages exhibitors and buyers to make full use of the Click2Match platform, while participating in the physical exhibitions to explore more business opportunities. The Click2Match platform for the three fairs will be accessible until 19 January, which is equivalent to extending the exhibition period by one week.



The Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair (10-11 January) and the Asia Financial Forum (11-12 January) will be held concurrently with the three fairs, to kick off the trade sourcing cycle in 2023.



Fair Websites

- HKTDC Hong Kong Toys and Games Fair: http://hktoyfair.hktdc.com/

- HKTDC Hong Kong Baby Products Fair: http://hkbabyfair.hktdc.com/

- Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair: http://hkstationeryfair.com/

- Photo download: https://bit.ly/3Gj6rbD



About HKTDC



The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn.



