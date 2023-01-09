Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, January 9, 2023
Monday, 9 January 2023, 11:00 HKT/SGT
Source: InvestHK
Hong Kong Investment Promotion Chief visits Indonesia and Singapore to promote Hong Kong's business opportunities

HONG KONG, Jan 9, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Director-General of Investment Promotion at Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Mr Stephen Phillips, today (January 9) embarked on a duty visit to Jakarta, Indonesia, and Singapore this week as part of the latest efforts of InvestHK to promote Hong Kong's business attractions, including the opportunities arising from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA).

Mr Stephen Phillips

During the visit, Mr Phillips will be meeting with representatives of companies from financial services and family offices, innovation and technology, transport, infrastructure and advanced manufacturing, creative industries, and business and professional services sectors to discuss their plans of setting up or expanding operations in Hong Kong and other parts of the GBA.

Mr Phillips will also host a business roundtable cum luncheon for member companies of the Employers' Association of Indonesia in Jakarta to provide an update on business opportunities and talent initiatives in Hong Kong. In Singapore, he will conduct two roundtables jointly organised with the Good City Foundation and the Association of Small & Medium Enterprises respectively, to share with them the latest initiatives and opportunities of the family offices sector in Hong Kong.

Mr Phillips said, "Hong Kong remains the only place in the world where the global advantage and the China advantage come together in a single city. This unique convergence makes Hong Kong the irreplaceable connection between the Mainland and the rest of the world. The city is an ideal location for overseas and Mainland companies, as well as entrepreneurs from around the world, as a base to set up or expand their business in Hong Kong, the GBA, China, and Asia more widely."

He added, "Hong Kong offers Indonesian and Singaporean companies a wide range of routes to growth opportunities. I look forward to sharing with representatives of companies and entrepreneurs the up-to-date and real situation in Hong Kong, and particularly how they can use Hong Kong to seize opportunities, including those arising from the GBA."


Topic: Press release summary
From the Asia Corporate News Network

