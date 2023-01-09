Monday, 9 January 2023, 14:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad Malaysian Genomics Explores R&D Collaboration with SIRIM Group enters into strategic cooperation for projects in the medical and biotechnology fields

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Jan 9, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad (Bursa: MGRC, 0155), a leading genomics and biopharmaceutical specialist, is pleased to announce a strategic cooperation with SIRIM Berhad, to explore the commercialisation of joint research and development (R&D) projects in the medical and biotechnology fields.

Encik Sasha Nordin, Chief Executive Officer of Malaysian Genomics

SIRIM Berhad is wholly owned by the Malaysian Government, and is focused on R&D, standardisation and quality. The organisation acts as a catalyst for industrial development through programmes involving technology and standardisation.



Under the strategic cooperation, both parties will evaluate the potential commercial value of a range of genomics-driven biotechnology R&D projects. These include developing biofuels and biopharmaceuticals, companion diagnostic tests for cancer treatment, and bioactive cosmeceuticals.



Encik Sasha Nordin, Chief Executive Officer of Malaysian Genomics, said, "SIRIM and Malaysian Genomics have complementary experiences, resources, and technology assets. Teams from both organisations have met to explore their research and develop interests in precision medicine, food security, and products for the consumer market. This strategic collaboration will pave the way for individual agreements specific to projects for which commercial opportunities have been identified."



President and Group Chief Executive Officer of SIRIM Berhad, Dato' Indera Dr Ahmad Sabirin Arshad said, "We look forward to working closely with Malaysian Genomics on R&D projects that can benefit the country and domestic industries. This strategic collaboration will expedite the relevant processes to ensure that both parties can explore the commercial viability of projects, before commencing research, development and commercialisation."



The parties of this two-year strategic collaboration will also jointly source for suitable private and public institutional partners for the funding and commercialisation of these projects.



Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad: 0155 [BURSA: MGRC] [RIC: MGRC:KL] [BBG: MGRC:MK], http://www.mgrc.com.my/





