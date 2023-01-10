Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Tuesday, 10 January 2023
Avendus appoints Sumit Dayal as Independent Non-Executive Director in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Jan 10, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Avendus, one of India's leading institutional financial services companies, announced the appointment of Sumit Dayal as Independent Non-Executive Director in Singapore today. He will provide guidance and corporate governance oversight as a Board member to Avendus Capital Pte. Limited (Singapore).

Sumit Dayal

A seasoned banker with over 30 years of corporate and investment banking experience, spent 16 years as Managing Director and headed various business units of Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore and Hong Kong. He also spent over 13 years in multiple roles in Bank of America across client risk and client coverage based in India, Singapore, and Hong Kong in the past.

Commenting on the appointment, Gaurav Deepak, Co-founder and CEO, Avendus Capital said, "We are delighted that Sumit has decided to join Avendus Singapore. We're confident that his exceptional experience and advisory will be of immense value to the franchise as we focus on making Singapore a strong base to grow our institutional franchise in Investment Banking, Institutional Equities and Wealth Management."

Sumit Dayal, Independent Non-Executive Director, Avendus Capital Pte. Limited said, "I am delighted to join Avendus. It's an institution that has been built on very strong fundamentals and one that I have admired immensely. I am looking forward to working with the firm to further deepen its linkages in the APAC region."

About Avendus

Avendus Group is a leading financial services firm with presence in the areas of Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Credit Solutions and Asset Management. Established in 1999 in Mumbai, India, Avendus is today present in 10 cities across India, US, UK and Singapore. Avendus partners with the Indian entrepreneur ecosystem to provide differentiated solutions that enable clients to meet their strategic aspirations.

Avendus Capital, the investment banking arm, is consistently ranked among the top investment banks in the country on the back of its in-depth domain understanding and a best in the class track record of domestic and cross-border transactions. Avendus' wide range of clients is testimony to its ability to serve its corporates throughout their life cycle -- from growth stage funding to large-sized transactions and M&A advisory.

Avendus Capital Inc located in New York is an Avendus Group entity offering M&A and Private Equity syndication services to clients in the US.

Avendus Capital Pte Limited located in Singapore is an Avendus Group entity undertaking Fund Management business in Singapore.

For more information, please visit www.avendus.com.


