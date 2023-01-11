Tuesday, 10 January 2023, 11:31 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Exito 16th Edition of Cyber Security Summit: Kenya Physical Conference on 10th February 2023

Nairobi, Jan 10, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - After successful 15 editions of Cyber Security Summit, Exito is all set to host another milestone event- which serves as an ideal platform to enhance insights of Kenya's Cyber Security Models for Tomorow. The Cybersecurity Summit is an invitation-only in-person event exclusively for cybersecurity leaders from leading businesses, institutions and government establishments in Kenya. The Summit, which is in alignment with Kenya's Vision 2030, will discuss challenges, policies and strategies towards building a cyber resilient Kenya. The Summit will also highlight the various tech-disruptions for overcoming new risks inherent in digital businesses, and incorporating a culture of information security in all institutions and organizations.

ACN Newswire is a media partner of Exito's 16th Edition of Cyber Security Summit to be held in Kenya on 10th February 2023.

At the Cyber Security Summit Kenya, you will hear Cyber Security thought leaders talk about the action plans, strategies and best ways to build next-gen digital cyber vault and cyber crime resilient Kenya. You will also have panel discussions, fireside chats, Industry keynotes, solution showcases and interactive workshops to discuss how to build a stronger and secured cyber infrastructure in Africa.



The summit will feature leading over 150+ CISO's, CIO's, Heads of Digital Transformation, IT Infrastructure, Cyber security, Information and Communication Technologies and other experts in this domain, this platform will equip you with the essential tools to risk-proof your businesses.



Speakers like Faith Katua, Advocacy Director, ISACA Kenya Chapter, Fredrick Endeki, Head of ICT, KMTC Machakos Campus, Ministry of Health, Republic of Kenya, Faith Nyaga, Senior ICT Officer, Water Resources Authority, Republic Of Kenya, David Kitonga, Head Information Security, Jamii Telecommunication Ltd, Amit Saxena, CIO, Ramco Plexus Ltd, Hartnell Ndungi, Chief Data Officer, Absa Bank Kenya PLC, Anastasia Chege, Head Of Technology Risk And Security, Kenya Airways, Makale Benson, Head Of ICT Service Operations, I&M Bank Kenya among many others will be sharing their experiences and expertise at the summit.



Event registration has commenced for Delegates and Sponsors.



- The delegates will be exposed to in-depth, trend-forward sessions & workshops - practical takeaways and ideas to keep you ahead in the digital economy.

- The sponsors will be able to create an overwhelming branding in the event along with meeting their prospects and displaying the products.

- Hundreds of seasoned marketers, strategists, designers, and more to network and connect with. Meet your customers, vendors, expert resources, friends and colleagues on the 10th of February.



Register now to engage at this grand event as the slots are filling up fast.



To know more about the event, www.cybersecuritysummit/kenya



About Exito:



We are a global B2B business events company focused on crafting bespoke solutions and contexts by designing platforms that create new business opportunities for our clients across concepts and industries.We cherish the trust over the last 12 years garnered from our partnering organizations globally, and with a growing team of young, vibrant, and creative individuals, Exito aims at success and perfection!





