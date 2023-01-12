Wednesday, 11 January 2023, 13:26 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Exito 17th Edition of Cyber Security Summit: Singapore Physical Conference on 22nd & 23rd February

Singapore, Jan 11, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - After successful 16 editions of Cyber Security Summit, Exito is all set to host another milestone event- the 17th Edition of Cyber Security Summit, an in-person event organised under the theme Securing Singapore's Digital Future. The 17th edition of the Cyber Security Summit is an invitation-only in-person event exclusively for cybersecurity leaders in Singapore. Singapore has long set its sights on becoming a world-class, tech-driven city-state. The Smart Nation initiative was established to achieve this by harnessing IT, networks, and big data to create tech-enabled solutions. The cybersecurity industry is crucial in "underpinning a sustainable digital future," as stated by Teo Chee Hean, Singapore's coordinating minister for national security.



According to the Infocomm Media Development Authority, the cybersecurity market in Singapore is expected to reach USD 889 million in 2022. From 2022 to 2030, the market is projected to grow a further 10% to 13% to become a USD 2.4 billion market. In October 2021, Singapore launched the Singapore Cybersecurity Strategy 2021, outlining the country's goals and approach to adapt to a rapidly evolving strategic and technological environment. Strategy 2021 will support industry innovation and the growth of cyber entrepreneurs and start-ups in Singapore through targeted government initiatives. The agenda of the Cyber Security Summit is aligned with the Singaporean government's strategies to make organisations cyber resilient.



The conference will host 150+ IT security leaders, to network, learn, be inspired, and collaborate in identifying and addressing cyber concerns.



Speakers like Veronica Tan, Director, Safer Cyberspace, Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, Steven SIM kok Leong, President, ISACA Singapore Chapter, AJ Eserjose, Regional Director, OT- ISAC, Working Group Member on Cyber Resilience in oil & gas, World Economic Forum, John Lee, Managing Director (Asia- Pacific), Global Resilience Federation, Anthony Lim, Director, The Centre for Strategic Cyberspace + international Studies, David Ng, Head of Group Technology Information, Security Office, OCBC Bank.



Marcus Tu, Head of Cybersecurity, Singapore Post Ltd. among many others will be sharing their experiences and expertise at the summit.



Event registration has commenced for Delegates and Sponsors.



- The delegates will be exposed to in-depth, trend-forward sessions & workshops - practical takeaways and ideas to keep you ahead in the digital economy.

- The sponsors will be able to create an overwhelming branding in the event along with meeting their prospects and displaying the products.

- Hundreds of seasoned marketers, strategists, designers, and more to network and connect with. Meet your customers, vendors, expert resources, friends and colleagues on 22nd & 23rd February.



Register now to engage at this grand event as the slots are filling up fast.



To know more about the event, www.cybersecuritysummit/singapore



About Exito



We are a global B2B business events company focused on crafting bespoke solutions and contexts by designing platforms that create new business opportunities for our clients across concepts and industries.We cherish the trust over the last 12 years garnered from our partnering organizations globally, and with a growing team of young, vibrant, and creative individuals, Exito aims at success and perfection!





