  • Thursday, January 12, 2023
Wednesday, 11 January 2023, 18:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Sarawak Consolidated Industries Bhd
SCIB Proposes Private Placement to Raise Up to RM10.98 Million
Company to use gross proceeds for working capital, repayment of bank borrowings and estimated placement expenses

KUCHING, MALAYSIA, Jan 11, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Civil engineering specialist Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad (SCIB) is proposing a private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to approximately RM10.98 million for working capital, repayment of bank borrowings and estimated expenses for the proposed private placement.

Group MD and CEO of SCIB, Encik Rosland bin Othman

While the issue price and the actual number of shares to be issued will be determined later, under the maximum scenario in which all the Company's 245.18 million outstanding warrants are exercised, the proposed private placement will entail the issuance of up to 82.72 million placement shares at an indicative price of RM0.1327 per placement share to raise gross proceeds of up to approximately RM10.98 million. Under the minimum scenario, should none of the outstanding warrants be exercised, then gross proceeds raised will be RM7.72 million.

The proposed issuance represents not more than 10% of the issued shares as at the latest practicable date (LPD) of 30 December 2022 while the indicative price per share represents a discount of approximately 9.97% to the five-day volume weighted average market price of SCIB shares up to the LPD of RM0.1474. The proposed private placement may be implemented in several tranches within six months of approval from Bursa Securities Malaysia Berhad or any extended period approved by it until the conclusion of the next AGM.

The proposed private placement is undertaken in accordance with the approval obtained from the shareholders of the Company at the 46th AGM convened on 8 December 2022.

Sarawak Consolidated Industries Bhd: 9237 [BURSA: SCIB], http://scib.com.my


Source: Sarawak Consolidated Industries Bhd
Sarawak Consolidated Industries Bhd
