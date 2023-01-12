Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, January 12, 2023
Wednesday, 11 January 2023, 22:05 HKT/SGT
Source: Citizen Conflict
A Hero Shooter Citizen Conflict Bridges Web2 Gaming with Web3 Innovations
A brand-new competitive hero shooter by QORPO Game Studio is set to democratize esports and bring back true ownership to the hands of players.

Highlights:
1. Citizen Conflict is a Free2Play PvP hero shooter based on BNB Smart Chain
2. The story revolves around a futuristic cyberpunk-style environment built in Unreal Engine 5
3. The game aims at letting retail players organize tournaments and earn from non-centralized esports without endless hours of obsessive training
4. The game introduces unique characters, power-starved syndicates, and multiple game modes
5. QORPO Game Studio vision is to forge a seamless ecosystem of high-quality games under one roof with a universal player's ID

DUBAI, Jan 11, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Citizen Conflict represents a Paradigm Shift In Competitive Gaming. The big question is: Where does the success of legendary game titles such as World of Warcraft, Counter-Strike, League of Legends, etc., stems from? QORPO Game Studio believes that immense popularity is granted by the ability to entertain players for a long period of time within the elaborate and functioning ecosystem.


However, this belief is faced with two major problems - the corporatization of traditional gaming and the uncompetitive quality of web3 titles. To solve this issue, developers at QORPO Game Studio set themselves to build the bridge between both worlds within a seamless and well-integrated ecosystem of AAA games.

In practice, Citizen Conflict aims at letting retail players organize tournaments and earn from non-centralized esports without endless hours of obsessive training. The new model lets anyone become a pro.

Monolithic Past and Uncertain Future
Most blockchain games cannot keep up with traditional titles. From the graphics and visuals to gameplay dynamics, such games are more akin to standards dating 15 or more years back rather than modern expectations. Oftentimes, blockchain games can't retain players for a reasonable period of time because their model isn't based on high-quality gameplay but on elusive promises of quick profit - mostly powered by highly inflated cryptocurrency, so symptomatic of the infamous play2earn ethos.

Having said that, traditional web2 games, while more suited for modern gameplay standards, don't offer power and freedom to the community. In-game assets are mostly a black hole, players don't really own what they paid for - legally speaking, those few pixels called 'skins' are not truly yours.

From the perspective of competitive gaming, traditional leagues and tournaments are walled gardens governed by third-party authorities and are reserved only for professional esports players. Thus, just like the whole web2, over the last decades, traditional gaming has become too corporate and monolithic.

Forging The Bridge Between Web2 And Web3
Rastislav Bakala, CEO and Founder of QORPO Game Studio, bears these concerns in mind. Speaking on the topic, he said: "Our target is to bring the best players of both worlds. Besides high-quality gameplay standards with an immersive storyline and crispy graphics, Citizen Conflict brings the power back to the hands of players."

After signing in to a QORPO ID, which works the same as any other gaming platform registration, you can download the game and enjoy the gameplay seamlessly without ever knowing you entered the waters of web3. On top of that, every single in-game asset players buy or win belongs only to them and no one else.

Bakala continued, "QORPO Game Studio is eager to disrupt the centralization of esports. Players can look forward to regular sponsored tournaments and generous prize pools. You no longer need to spend long hours training and having sponsors to make it to the big league. Going the extra mile, players can also organize their own tournaments; as a result, everyone can earn from esports now."

Continuing Where The Metaverse Failed
Speaking of well-integrated ecosystems not seldom pertains to the already flawed idea of so-called metaverse pursuits, sought-after by Mark Zuckerberg or Tim Sweeney. The up-to-date cyber world, though, doesn't have to be just poor graphics and vain efforts. QORPO Game Studio's vision is to forge a seamless ecosystem of high-quality games under one roof with a universal player's ID.

Citizen Conflict is just the start. QORPO Game Studio is on a mission to build a whole universe of AAA games, each equipped with unique graphics, elaborate gameplay models, and robust, book-worthy storylines.

About QORPO Game Studio

Born of a desire to challenge the limits, since 2018, QORPO Game Studio has been one of the best up-and-coming web3 games development studios with headquarters in Slovakia, strong ties to Dubai, and a web of affiliates around the world.

Follow the QORPO Game Studio and stay tuned for the latest development.

Source: Citizen Conflict
