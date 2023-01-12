Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, January 12, 2023
Thursday, 12 January 2023, 07:13 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: LiquidityFinder
LiquidityFinder Brings Advanced Social Features to Leading Institutional OTC Liquidity Information Platform

LONDON, Jan 12, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - LiquidityFinder is thrilled to announce the launch of their upgraded community-driven fintech platform to assist electronic trading businesses and institutional investors in discovering and connecting with well-matched business partners to drive OTC liquidity.



As organizations and the range of financial instruments they offer change frequently, providers seeking to enhance their liquidity services are in need of new tools to stay ahead of the competition. New entrants to the institutional liquidity provision space are emerging every month. LiquidityFinder provides the tools to let the market know what their product range is, and makes them immediately discoverable. Consumers of liquidity products also need to be sharp about who provides what instruments at a fair price to enable their business to stay competitive.

LiquidityFinder provides tools to simplify this discovery.

The new social, partnership and research functionalities developed by LiquidityFinder aim to make it easy for Brokers, Asset Managers, and Proprietary and Professional Traders to keep up to date with the latest changes in the industry, leverage advanced research, and obtain access to the best possible commercial terms for their business.

The free-to-use features include complete user profiles and posting, industry forums, and partner matching and messaging capabilities to directly communicate with Prime of Prime (PoP) brokers, ECN's and related businesses to optimize their trading. Users of the site can submit requests for information to brokers able to offer the services they require and for Retail Brokers, this means an ability to search and discover more competitive terms (spreads and commissions) than they currently receive from incumbent providers.

Sam Low, Founder and CEO of LiquidityFinder stated, "I am incredibly excited to announce the launch of the new LiquidityFinder platform. We have created an environment where any person involved in trading or fintech is able to research and follow the best liquidity and fintech providers in the market, keep on top of the latest news and developments in the trading and fintech industry and share their views, questions and comments in our secure forums to create engaging conversations covering the industry."

He continued, "Through our hands-on work with clients, we have been engaging with a broad range of traders and brokers to ensure that our new product meets their needs. Speaking to senior executives at retail brokerage firms I know that there is a lot of room for them to get more competitive business terms than those they are currently on. The businesses on LiquidityFinder are hungry for that business. The tools we have created help bring these two sides together."

About LiqudityFinder

LiquidityFinder is a community-driven fintech platform that assists electronic trading businesses in discovering and connecting with well-matched and sustainable business partners. Our mission is to help traders, brokers and institutions streamline their research and create frictionless partnerships that drive OTC liquidity more efficiently, accelerating their time to market. www.liquidityFinder.com @LiquidityFinder

Media Contact:
Sam Low
LiquidityFinder
+44 7734 467909
Visit us on social media:
Facebook: www.facebook.com/liquidityfinder
Twitter: https://twitter.com/LiquidityFinder
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/liquidity-finder


Topic: Press release summary
Source: LiquidityFinder
Sectors: Daily Finance, Trade Finance, FinTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Novotech Acquires European CRO, Strengthens Global Operations  
Jan 12, 2023 15:00 HKT/SGT
Novotech Acquires US-based Drug Development Consulting Firm, CBR International  
Jan 12, 2023 15:00 HKT/SGT
Research commenced with Keio University to discover drugs using "Chemicals Informatics"  
Thursday, January 12, 2023 12:29:00 PM
Nissin Foods Extends Sponsorship of Local Tennis Star Cody WONG for Three Further Years until 2025  
Jan 12, 2023 12:28 HKT/SGT
LiquidityFinder Brings Advanced Social Features to Leading Institutional OTC Liquidity Information Platform  
Jan 12, 2023 07:13 HKT/SGT
Preservica Announces Partnership with Australia's DatacomIT to Preserve and Future-Proof Access to Critical Long-Term Digital Information  
Jan 12, 2023 06:00 HKT/SGT
A Hero Shooter Citizen Conflict Bridges Web2 Gaming with Web3 Innovations
  
Jan 11, 2023 22:05 HKT/SGT
Asian Financial Forum kick-starts 2023 on a positive note  
Jan 11, 2023 22:00 HKT/SGT
Chris Cassidy Joins Mojix as President and Chief Commercial Officer  
Jan 11, 2023 22:00 HKT/SGT
HighTide Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 2b Clinical Study Evaluating HTD1801 in NASH (the CENTRICITY study)  
Jan 11, 2023 21:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
METAVSUMMIT
11  -  12   January
Dubai
Power Purchase Agreement (Online Course)
16   January
Virtual
IBEX INDIA
19  -  21   January
Mumbai, India
10th edition of IBEX INDIA
19  -  23   January
Mumbai, India
CX Leaders Strategy Forum PH
8   February
Manila, Philippines
Cyber Security Summit Kenya
10   February
Kenya
Manufacturing IT Summit Indonesia 2022
15  -  16   February
Indonesia
Manufacturing IT Summit Indonesia 2023
15  -  16   February
Indonesia
CISO Malaysia
16   February
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Cyber Security Summit
22  -  23   February
Singapore
InnoRetail Asia Congress 2023
22  -  23   February
Singapore
Smart Digital Retail - The Philippine Edition
23   February
Manila, Philippines
Collections and Recovery Summit – India
23  -  24   February
Mumbai, India
Blockchain Life 2023
27  -  28   February
Dubai
Fintech Revolution Summit
27  -  28   February
Morocco
Aviation Festival Asia 2023
28  February -  1   March
Singapore
inter airport South East Asia (IASEA)
1  -  3   March
Singapore
Digital Transformation Summit India 2023
2   March
Bangalore, India
Preventing Healthcare Associated Infections
2   March
Virtual
2nd Annual FUTURE BANKS SUMMIT MENA
7  -  8   March
Dubai, UAE
Digital Revolution Summit - Brunei
8  -  9   March
Brunei
17th Edition BFSI IT Summit
10   March
Jakarta, Indonesia
DTW Asia
14  -  16   March
Bangkok, Thailand
Connected America 2023
28  -  29   March
Dallas, Texas
BuildTech Asia 2023
28  -  30   March
Singapore
ICC Future Trade Forum 2023
28  -  31   March
Singapore
analytica Vietnam
19  -  21   April
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Dubai Fintech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Africa Water Forum
9  -  10   May
Ghana
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
25   May
Virtual
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Conversational AI & Customer Experience
15  -  16   June
Malaysia
Reduce hospital length of stay: Best practices in early mobility guidelines and programmes
27   July
Virtual
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
24   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       