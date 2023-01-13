Thursday, 12 January 2023, 20:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Palladium One Mining Inc Palladium One Reports 10.3% Nickel, 2.9% Copper over 1.8 meters at the Tyko Project, Canada

TORONTO, ONTARIO , Jan 12, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Palladium One Mining Inc. (TSXV: PDM) (OTCQB: NKORF) (FSE: 7N11) (the "Company" or "Palladium One") is pleased to report additional high-grade drillhole intercepts for the Tyko Property, from the West Pickle massive sulphide discovery in Ontario, Canada.

Figure 1. Massive pentlandite-pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite sulphide intersection in hole TK-22-073 from 137.5 to 139.3 meters down hole (core is dry). Wall rock is tonalite breccia.

Figure 2. Tyko Property map showing various mineralized zones and multi-line VTEM anomalies, background is Calculated Vertical Gradient Magnetics ("CVG").

Figure 3. Plan and long section looking north perpendicular to the interpreted chonolith structure linking the West Pickle and RJ zones, showing potential for massive sulphide mineralization beyond the depth detectable by the 2021 VTEM airborne survey.

Figure 4. Long section looking south of the West Pickle Zone.





Highlights

- Additional West Pickle Zone assay results include:

-- 7.2% Ni, 2.0% Cu, 0.10% Co, 0.56 g/t Total Precious Metals ("TPM") (Pt+Pd+Au) over 2.6 meters of massive sulphides in hole TK-22-073

---- Including 10.3% Ni, 2.9% Cu, 0.15% Co, 0.80 g/t TPM over 1.8 meters

-- 2.0% Ni, 0.9% Cu, 0.04% Co, 0.36 g/t Total Precious Metals ("TPM") (Pt+Pd+Au) over 4.1 meters of massive and semi-massive sulphides in hole TK-22-072

---- Including 5.3 Ni%, 1.5% Cu, 0.12% Co, 0.67 g/t TPM over 1.5 meters

- RJ Zone, 2.7 kilometres east of West Pickle, previously retuned 85.4 meters of mineralization:

-- 0.5% Ni and 0.2% Cu over 85.4 meters in hole TK-16-002 (see press release June 8, 2016)

---- Including 1.0% Ni and 0.2% Cu over 16.2 meters

- A key objective of the 2023 exploration program is to connect the West Pickle and RJ Zones (Figure 3)

- The Tyko Project currently hosts five known nickel sulphide zones along a 20-kilometer trend and several yet to be tested Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic ("VTEM") anomalies



President and CEO Derrick Weyrauch commented, "This latest batch of drill results, with individual assays up to 11.9% nickel, continue to reinforce the high-grade nature of the West Pickle Zone within the larger regional opportunity provided by the project. Similar to the Smoke Lake Zone, West Pickle is revealing massive sulphides that have been likely remobilized from a much larger source, which we hope to discover in 2023. Our 2023 exploration plan at Tyko also includes step-out drilling from known mineralization, and regional exploration to refine drill targets along 10's of kilometers of interpreted feeder dykes / chonoliths (Figure 2 & 3) that could have fed the large Bulldozer mafic-ultramafic complex.



Cash and cash equivalents of approximately C$11.3 million (unaudited) were on hand as at December 31, 2022.



The 2022 Drill program on Tyko consisted of 70 holes totaling 13,038 meters, of which 49 holes are pending assay results. The 2023 field season is currently being planned and a high-resolution magnetic survey is scheduled in Q1. This survey has been designed to refine the geometry of the interpreted feeder dykes / chonoliths across Tyko's 30-kilometer strike length prior to additional drill testing."



To date a total of 32 holes, totalling 6,766 meters have been drilled in the vicinity of the West Pickle Discovery. At present, West Pickle mineralization has been defined over more than 500 meters of strike length (Figure 3 and 4).



Table 1: Assay Results: Tyko 2022 Drill Results from the new West Pickle Zone

https://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_Palladium2022112_1.jpg



(1) Reported widths are "drilled widths" not true widths.

(2) Italicised grey shaded values are previously reported (see news release October 4, 2022, November 21, 2022 and November 29, 2022)



Table 2: Drill Hole Locations

https://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_Palladium2022112_2.jpg



QA/QC



The drilling program was carried out under the supervision of Neil Pettigrew, M.Sc., P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration, and a Director of the Company



Drill core samples were split using a rock saw by Company staff, with half retained in the core box and stored onsite at the Tyko exploration camp core yard facility.



Samples were transported in secure bags directly from the logging facility at the onsite exploration camp, to the Activation Laboratories Ltd. ("Actlabs") in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Actlabs, which is ISO 17025 accredited with CAN-P-1579 (Mineral Lab). In addition to ISO 17025 accreditation, Actlabs is accredited/certified to ISO 9001:2015. All samples are crushed to 2 millimeters with a 250-gram split pulverized to 105 microns. Analysis for PGEs is performed using a 30 grams fire assay with an ICP-OES finish and for Ni, Cu, and Co using 0.25 grams by 4 acid digestion with ICP-OES finish. Ni, Cu and Co samples over 1.0 wt% were re-analysed by ore grade methods using 4 acid digestion with ICP-OES finish.



Certified standards, blanks and crushed duplicates are placed in the sample stream at a rate of one QA/QC sample per 10 core samples. Results are analyzed for acceptance within the defined limits of the standard used before being released to the public.



About Tyko Copper-Nickel-Cobalt Project



The Tyko Copper-Nickel-Cobalt Project, is located approximately 65 kilometers northeast of Marathon Ontario, Canada. Tyko is an early stage, high sulphide tenor, nickel-copper (2:1 ratio) project. The West Pickle Zone occurs on the Pezim II claim block of the larger Tyko Project.



Qualified Person



The technical information in this release has been reviewed and verified by Neil Pettigrew, M.Sc., P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration and a director of the Company and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.



About Palladium One



Palladium One Mining Inc. (TSXV: PDM) is focused on discovering environmentally and socially conscious Metals for Green Transportation. A Canadian mineral exploration and development company, Palladium One is targeting district scale, platinum-group-element (PGE)-copper-nickel deposits in Canada and Finland. The Lantinen Koillismaa (LK) Project in north-central Finland, is a PGE-copper-nickel project that has existing NI43-101 Mineral Resources, while both the Tyko and Canalask high-grade nickel-copper projects are located in Ontario and the Yukon, Canada, respectively. Follow Palladium One on LinkedIn, Twitter, and at www.palladiumoneinc.com.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Derrick Weyrauch"

President & CEO, Director



For further information contact:

Derrick Weyrauch, President & CEO

Email: info@palladiumoneinc.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



This press release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America. The common shares of Palladium One Mining Inc. have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration.



Information set forth in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with project development; the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mining and mineral processing; fluctuations in palladium and other commodity prices; title matters; environmental liability claims and insurance; reliance on key personnel; the absence of dividends; competition; dilution; the volatility of our common share price and volume; and tax consequences to Canadian and U.S. Shareholders. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.





