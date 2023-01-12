Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Mitrade Hits 2.4 Million Users, Up 900,000 from Last Year

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, Jan 12, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - January 12, 2023 - Mitrade, a leading global CFD trading platform, has reached a major milestone by amassing 2.4 million users. This marks a significant increase from the 1.5 million users the platform had at this time last year, representing a growth of 900,000 users in just one year.

This impressive growth is a testament to the exceptional trading system that Mitrade offers to its traders. From advanced trading tools to top-notch customer support, Mitrade has made it their mission to create a seamless and enjoyable trading experience for all of its users. The company is thrilled to have reached this milestone and is excited to continue providing users with the best possible trading experience.

Mitrade wishes to extend their gratitude to all of its 2.4 million users for their support and trust in the platform. The future looks bright for Mitrade as the company continues to grow and innovate.

New Trading Features and Upgrades

Over the past year, Mitrade has implemented numerous new features and upgrades to their platform, including advanced charting tools, launching a PC client available on both Windows and MacOS, improved security measures, and an updated sleek user interface. They also made a big effort to boost their customer support team to ensure that all clients receive prompt and helpful assistance. Mitrade also plans to release their very own education platform, Mitrade Academy, in the first quarter of 2023.

Won Eight Financial Awards

Mitrade's commitment to excellence in every area of their business has earned them these prestigious honors. In 2022 alone, Mitrade has won eight awards, recognizing their efforts on different aspects in the industry.

Some notable awards that Mitrade won are the Best Forex Broker, Fastest Growing Fintech Broker and Best Forex Educational Resources. Mitrade is proud to have been recognized by industry experts and intends to continue to work hard to maintain its reputation as a leading provider of CFD trading.

About Mitrade

Founded in 2011, Mitrade is a multi-licensed leading online CFD trading platform that offers a wide range of financial instruments including forex, commodities, and indices. With a focus on user experience and customer support, Mitrade is committed to providing a simple and accessible trading experience for all of their clients. For more information, visit https://www.mitrade.com/

Media Contact:
branding@mitrade.com

