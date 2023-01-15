Saturday, 14 January 2023, 07:47 HKT/SGT Share:

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, Jan 14, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - GenTwo Digital, the Zug-based subsidiary of GenTwo AG, today announces a partnership with Coinbase, the publicly-listed cryptocurrency platform. GenTwo Digital, the leading provider of innovative securitization platforms is herewith extending the investment universe on digital assets for professional investors. This allows all Coinbase crypto assets to be wrapped in bankable financial investment products and enables financial intermediaries to issue innovative certificates such AMC's (Actively Management Certificates). Any financial intermediary can create white labelled investment products in collaboration with GenTwo Digital and execute via Coinbase's platform.



Lucas A. Ereth, Managing Partner, GenTwo Digital

Lucas A. Ereth, Managing Partner GenTwo Digital, says: "Through this partnership, GenTwo and Coinbase are not only providing a secure institutional gateway to crypto assets, but also helping GenTwo to fulfil our mission of expanding the investment universe, while creating a more open financial system for the world."



Coinbase is the leading online platform for buying, selling, transferring, and storing cryptocurrency and was founded in 2012. Coinbase Prime is the leading institutional prime broker platform for crypto assets. It is a fully integrated platform built specifically for institutions to support the entire transaction lifecycle including advanced multi-venue agency trade execution for 200 assets, custody for more than 360 assets, financing, staking and staking infrastructure, data and analytics, and reporting. Institutions can access Coinbase Prime directly via a user interface or as an integrated platform via APIs to offer crypto related products such as ETPs and ETFs, custodial solutions, or brokerage for their institutional, private wealth, and retail clients.



"We're excited to collaborate with GenTwo to enable any authorised financial advisor and financial intermediary in Switzerland to provide access to crypto underlyings to their clients via passive and actively managed certificates. These instruments will benefit from execution services through Coinbase multi-venue execution platform, and assets will be held 1:1 in segregated cold-wallets for optimum security," said Guillaume Chatain, Head of EMEA Institutional Sales at Coinbase.



Coinbase Institutional powers the world's largest and most sophisticated institutions including BlackRock, Google, Wisdom Tree, 21 Shares, Grayscale, PIMCO, Brevan Howard Digital, Invesco, GSA Capital, Lakestar, and Millennium Global.



About GenTwo AG and GenTwo Digital



Zurich-based innovative securitization specialist GenTwo has invented a new generation of financial products. The company creates securitization platforms for asset managers, banks, family offices and venture capital investors, enabling professional investors to easily invest in bankable and previously non-bankable assets. The focus on off-balance sheet investment products solves the problem of declining margins and growth barriers for many financial market participants. New performance potential emerges through granting access to a theoretically unlimited world of asset classes. Institutional investors can use GenTwo's securitization solution to realise their own product and business innovations, to make any type of assets investable and to help shape new, sustainable markets. Private investors in Switzerland can also benefit from these innovative products via their financial intermediaries, thereby giving GenTwo the opportunity to open and expand its customer base to retail investors.



GenTwo Digital is based in Crypto Valley in Zug, Switzerland. The subsidiary of GenTwo enables professional investors around the world, and now also private investors in Switzerland, to securitize all digital assets, including crypto assets, in securities on the traditional financial market via their financial intermediaries.



Media contact GenTwo:

Simone C. Drill, Chief Marketing & Communication Officer

media@gentwo.com

+41 79 207 33 49

www.gentwo.com



About Coinbase



Coinbase is building the cryptoeconomy - a more fair, accessible, efficient, and transparent financial system enabled by crypto. The company started in 2012 with the radical idea that anyone, anywhere, should be able to easily and securely send and receive Bitcoin. Today, we offer a trusted and easy-to-use platform for accessing the broader cryptoeconomy. Coinbase is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol COIN.



Media contact Coinbase:

MaryKate Collins, EMEA Communications

press@coinbase.com

+353 83 204 5224

www.coinbase.com



