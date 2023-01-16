Monday, 16 January 2023, 17:48 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Champion REIT Champion REIT organises "Love . Play . Farm" Harvest Day Joins hands with The Coffee Academics to launch "First-in-HK" organic Mint Lemonade to promote "waste to farm to table" concept

HONG KONG, Jan 16, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Champion Real Estate Investment Trust ("Champion REIT" or the "Trust") (Stock Code: 2778), owner of Three Garden Road and Langham Place, hosted "Love . Play . Farm" Harvest Day on 14 January. Together with The Coffee Academics, the Trust presented the "First-in-Hong Kong" organic Mint Lemonade, putting into practice the "waste to farm to table" concept. Tenants who attended farming workshops earlier and children who participated in mural painting were invited to Langham Place to join the meaningful event.

The "First-in-HK" "Love . Play . Farm" organic Mint Lemonade drink, a true example of the "waste to farm to table" concept

Tenants who attended farming workshops earlier and children who participated in mural painting are invited to Langham Place to join the meaningful "Love . Play . Farm" Harvest Day

Children who participated in mural painting have great satisfaction reaping the vegetables, appreciating the fruit of their hard work

Children learn organic farming techniques, including sowing seeds, using fertilisers and watering

Last year, the Trust invited the young local artist Zue Chan to lead a group of children from disadvantaged families in Tin Shui Wai and children of colleagues in painting an outdoor mural to bring art into Langham Place Mall. The activity also marked the debut of "Love . Play . Farm" activities. Other than being a visual attraction, the mural painting stands for Champion REIT's efforts to connect different groups in the community and hopes to instill in the children the awareness of green living style.



The Trust has also leveraged Langham Place Mall's prime location to hold organic urban farming workshops for tenants that they experienced planting seasonal produces like kale, cauliflower and eggplant. Tenants learned organic farming techniques, including sowing seeds, using fertilisers and watering, and enjoyed the fun and happy surprises from farming. On the Harvest Day, tenants had great satisfaction reaping the vegetables they grew, appreciating the fruit of their hard work. The Trust also has a few coffee trees growing in the farm at Langham Place Mall, rather rare in Hong Kong.



Moreover, the Trust has been cooperating with The Coffee Academics to recycle coffee grounds into fertiliser. The two partners have also used the mint leaves harvested from the farm to create the "First-in-Hong Kong", organic Mint Lemonade drink, a true example of the "waste to farm to table" concept. To encourage living green in the community, the Trust donated 240 cans of Mint Lemonade to St. James' Settlement and Haven of Hope Christian Service.



Ms Christina Hau, Chief Executive Officer of Champion REIT, said, "The 'Love . Play . Farm' Harvest Day could not have been possible without tenants' strong support and active participation. Looking ahead, on top of focusing on sustainable development, we will keep looking to work with different stakeholders to promote waste and carbon reduction, aiming for synergies so that we may boost the overall well-being of stakeholders."



About Champion REIT (Stock Code: 2778)

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to nearly 3 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail floor area. These include two Hong Kong landmark properties, Three Garden Road and Langham Place, as well as joint venture stake in 66 Shoe Lane in Central London. Since 2015, the Trust has been included in the Constituent of Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index of Hang Seng Indexes.



