  Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Tuesday, 17 January 2023
Source: 1MetaWorld / 1FAME
1MetaWorld forms JV with FAME Universe to deliver immersive metaverse fashion experience
Integrated NFT solutions with real world utility to be launched to support creators and participants in the metaverse fashion ecosystem

SINGAPORE, Jan 17, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Platform aggregator 1MetaWorld has entered into a joint venture agreement with Seoul-based FAME Universe to support fashion designers and digital creators to create, launch, sell and produce their own digital fashion NFTs in connection with physical garments and real-world experiences.

Interactive digital fashion assets by 1FAME's Meta Studio

Based in Singapore, the new joint venture 1FAME seeks to support the fashion industry's fight against counterfeiting with Web3 innovation, leveraging NFTs as unique tokens of authenticity and trusted tools for Metaverse e-Commerce and authentic real world experiences.

"Backed by the ONERHT network of professional services, 1FAME will continuously develop its 'phygital' business model by applying innovative Web3 solutions to the world of fashion, and leverage on 1MetaWorld's trusted and secured institutional grade transaction platform with curated community lifestyle privileges. This innovation will enhance the development of the fashion industry from Web3 into the Metaverse as well as solve current problems of fraudulent trading and counterfeiting," said 1MetaWorld Chairman, Mr Tan Chong Huat.

In collaboration with fashion designers, 1FAME's Meta Studio digitises designs into interactive digital fashion assets. New collections become a reality through crowdfunding on the 1FAME Fashion Launchpad. The digital garments are then minted as NFTs and secured in the owner's digital wallet to be worn on avatars in the Metaverse or traded on the 1FAME Marketplace.

Ownership of 1FAME Fashion NFTs grants exclusive access to immersive and experiential benefits for fashion enthusiasts and collectors, including advanced access to limited fashion NFT drops, delivery of the physical garment, VIP invitations to real world and Metaverse fashion events as well as meet and greet sessions with influential designers.

"1FAME will provide a hyperconnected platform for ecosystem players and stakeholders to co-create authentic fashion verified by blockchain, with strong intellectual property protection and immense potential for monetisation and gamification," said 1FAME Chief Executive Officer, Mr James Hong.

FAME Universe has successfully collaborated with South Korean designer brands such as SYZ and VLEEDA, leveraging the popularity of the Korean Wave creative ecosystem. Through 1FAME, more renowned brands will be introduced in the next season of 1FAME Fashion Launchpad set for release in 1Q2023.

About 1FAME

1FAME is a Hyper Connected Fashion NFT protocol that lets fashion designers and digital creators create, launch, and sell their own NFTs that lets participants to trade and play with their NFTs freely.

About 1MetaWorld

Founded by the ONERHT professional services network, 1MetaWorld aims to be the gateway for investors, consumers, and service providers in the Metaverse. It seeks to provide a secure transaction platform and curated lifestyle privileges for consumers and investors, as well as empower service providers with a plug-and-play secured mechanism to access opportunities in the Metaverse.

Sectors: Fashion & Apparel, NFTs, Metaverse, Games
