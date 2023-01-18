Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Wednesday, 18 January 2023, 08:00 HKT/SGT
Government Blockchain Announces Dino Cataldo Dell'Accio to Lead The GBA Identity Management Working Group

Washington, D.C., Jan 18, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) is excited to announce that Mr. Dino Cataldo Dell'Accio (https://gbaglobal.org/members/dcdell/) will be leading the GBA Identity Management Working Group (bit.ly/3ZKXC3m). He currently serves as the Chief Information Officer of the United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund (UNJSPF) and leads the UN Digital Transformation Group. He brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role. In 2021, he was presented with the UN Secretary-General Award for his work in applying blockchain technology to the Digital Certificates of Entitlement process of UNJSPF retirees and beneficiaries.


"Digital Identity will play a critical role as a fundamental human right," said Mr. Dino Cataldo Dell'Accio, echoing the sentiment prevalent at the recent annual Internet Global Forums.

The GBA Identity Management Working Group is one of 50 working groups (https://gbaglobal.org/workinggroups/) sponsored by the GBA, whose mission is to develop education content and standards to support the use of blockchain technology for identity management purposes. The GBA working groups serve as forums for civil servants to share their requirements, while private sector members can share their solutions and ideas. This collaboration helps civil servants meet their mission. The goal of the working groups is to help the public and private sector connect, communicate, and collaborate using blockchain technology to solve public sector problems.

The GBA is a not-for-profit, professional membership organization with members in over 500 government offices (https://gbaglobal.org/about/about-gov-members/) at the local, state, national and international levels. Public and private sector individuals and organizations are invited to join. The GBA hosts online meetings every week and major conferences in places like the United States Capitol and the National Press Club in Washington, DC. Other benefits include online training, standards development, and access to high-level conversations with ambassadors, legislators, administrators, and industry leaders.

Mr. Dino Cataldo Dell'Accio (https://gbaglobal.org/members/dcdell/) will also be a featured speaker at the Future of Money, Governance, and the Law (https://gbaglobal.org/fomgl/) conference at the National Press Club in Washington, DC on May 23-24, 2023.

For more information about the GBA, please visit https://gbaglobal.org.

Contact:
Gerard Dache
Executive Director
Government Blockchain Association
gerard.dache@GBAglobal.org


