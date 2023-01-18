Wednesday, 18 January 2023, 15:15 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Connexus Travel Limited Connexus Travel Appoints Eric Lau as General Manager

HONG KONG, Jan 18, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Connexus Travel Limited ("Connexus Travel" or "Connexus") is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Lau as its new General Manager, effective immediately, to drive digital transformation and the growth of its corporate travel business in the region, as well as global expansion. In his role as General Manager, Eric will lead Connexus team to take advantage of the growing corporate travel opportunities in the post-COVID era to drive the business forward and further strengthen the company's strategic development to achieve long-term, sustainable success.

Connexus Travel's new General Manager, Mr. Eric Lau

Eric has more than 18 years of experience in the travel and aviation industry, focusing on people management and strategic partnership. He joins Connexus from Travelport, where he held various senior positions for over a decade and served as General Manager, Agency Commerce for its Greater China operation since 2018. During his time at Travelport, he oversaw. and managed strategic commercial partnership with travel agencies including OTA, TMC and Leisure Travel agencies as well as off-shore partners including airlines in North Asia region. Prior to this, Eric also worked for Cathay Holidays and Cathay Pacific Airways.



Eric holds a Master of Science degree in International Shipping and Transport Logistics from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Information Systems from the University of London.



Founded more than 70 years ago as the first travel agent registered in Hong Kong, Connexus Travel, (formerly Swire Travel) now also operates in Beijing and Shanghai, specialising in corporate, leisure and MICE travel, offering a full range of travel services and digital booking applications for corporate travellers.



About Connexus Travel Limited

Established in 1948, Connexus Travel Limited, formerly known as Swire Travel, was the first travel agent registered in Hong Kong. Connexus Travel has offices in Hong Kong, Beijing and Shanghai, with a local licence in Beijing since 2009, serving corporate customers who demand excellence and high levels of travel services. The company provides a full range of travel services for domestic and foreign tourists, including flight and other travel ticket bookings, hotel reservations, travel tours and packages, and visa applications. After 70 years of excellent service, Connexus Travel has evolved into a leading regional travel management company, with a focus on customer service and technology for corporate, leisure and MICE travel. Connexus Travel has also met the highest international security standards in relation to securing personal data processing and storage.







Topic: Press release summary

Source: Connexus Travel Limited

Sectors: Travel & Tourism

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

