Source: Rex Fuels & Solvex Rex Fuels & Solvex Global Conference 2023: Bitumen, Petrochemicals & Petro-Products 25th & 26th January 2023, InterContinental Hotel, Dubai Festival City

DUBAI, UAE, Jan 19, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - India is the fastest growing major economy in the world. In an era of global economic headwinds, India's petroleum products consumption recorded a growth of 5.1% in FY 2021-22. It is projected to grow at 11% in the FY 2022-23. Bitumen, Petrochemicals and Base Oils are the three key products which is increasingly dependent on imports, due to domestic refining slate constraints. Middle East has traditionally been the key supply source for India's import requirements. Russia is fast emerging as a new supply source vying for a slice of the Indian petroleum products market.

By 2030 India’s Bitumen Imports Are Projected to Reach 6 Mil Tons, And Petrochemicals Imports Are Projected to Reach 18 Mil Tons. New Suppliers Are Vying For A Share [Graphic: Rex]

The new year 2023 brings together the leading Refineries, Buyers, Traders, Logistics Players, and Consultants for a power packed two-days of stimulating deliberations, business development and networking on Bitumen, Petrochemicals and Petro-products sector. The Rex Fuels & Solvex Global Conference 2023 would be the biggest event for the buyers & sellers in the Middle East, India, Africa, Russia, and South-East Asia.



Some of the biggest refineries from the Middle East region together with Gazprom from Russia are sponsoring the two-day conference. Mark your calendar for 25th & 26th Jan 2023, InterContinental Hotel, Dubai Festival City.



The dynamic and evolving geopolitical developments since February 2022 have brought new challenges and thrown open new opportunities as well. The oil & gas sector is right in the middle of it. The price volatility and rebalancing of the supply chains worldwide has led the market players to redraw their strategies to meet the evolving business challenges. Dubai occupies an increasingly pivotal role as the business hub for the region and also for the world. Rex Fuels & Solvex Global Conference 2023 brings together leading market participants.



Widely acknowledged as the benchmark event of the industry, the Rex Fuels & Solvex Global Conference is in its 5th edition in Dubai. It has already received the highest ever level of confirmed participation from over 400 delegates from Bitumen, Petrochemicals and Base Oils sectors. The overall number of Delegates participating in the two-day event is expected to exceed 500. The event has already attracted over 100 sponsors and 36 Exhibitors till date.



The agenda for the event and the Speakers list at the event include the top luminaries and experts from the leading Petroleum companies from the Bitumen, Petrochemicals and Petro-products sector. This event has elicited an unprecedented level of interest with delegates' confirmation already received from over 28 countries from across the globe. It is likely to be a fully sold-out event. It would be an unmatched gathering of Suppliers, Buyers and Traders from Bitumen, Petrochemicals and Petro-products sectors.



India being the biggest importer of the bitumen and petrochemical products in the region has attracted the largest number of participants closely followed by the Middle East region. Delegates from Africa, Europe, Russia, and South-East Asian countries have also confirmed their participation.



A special highlight of this year's event is a special exhibition pavilion dedicated to the Petrochemicals sector with over 23 suppliers putting up the exhibition booths. Suppliers from Bitumen, Base Oil and Petro-products have also expressed a very high level of interest in the exhibition pavilion.



The venue of the two-day conference, InterContinental Hotel, Dubai Festival City is well equipped to handle over 600 Delegates, Sponsors and Exhibitors in an environment of luxury and professional ambience.



Organized by Rex Conferences, a leading consultant in the Bitumen, Oil & Gas and Road Construction sector in India and Middle East region, Rex Group is widely acknowledged for their leading role in developing a consensus approach among the industry stakeholders.



Be a part of this premiere event to help shape the future Bitumen, Petrochemicals and Petro-products industry and get an opportunity to collaborate with industry experts in the fast-developing market. This premier event presents an unmissable opportunity for Business Development, Networking and Brand Promotion.



You may register online for Delegates at https://rexconferences.com/register or email at conferences@rexfuels.com



For Sponsorship, Exhibitor and Delegate bookings, please contact Sandip Mukherjee, Vice President, Business Development, Mobile / WhatsApp: +91 91673 64282, E: sandip@rexgbeservices.com, U: www.rexconferences.com.





