Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, January 26, 2023
Thursday, 26 January 2023, 08:43 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Infocus International Group
Infocus International is Introducing a Brand New Virtual Course: Corporate & Virtual Power Purchase Agreement

Singapore, Jan 26, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Infocus International Group, a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services, has launched a brand-new virtual course - Corporate & Virtual Power Purchase Agreements and it will be commencing live on 14th February 2023.


This interactive 5-session workshop will provide clear explanations of the new models of Corporate & Virtual PPA contract structures, risk allocation, and tradeability to ensure contract bankability, of allowing RE investors, suppliers, and consumers to compete in green energy markets and power pools. The practical models for C&V PPA credit enhancements will be demonstrated through a series of real case examples of C&V PPA contracts, renewable project finance transactions, and competitive energy markets.

This workshop features a dynamic combination of experiential exercises and practical case studies to reinforce the ability of participants to actually apply C&V PPA analysis, structuring, and negotiation techniques to real transactions and contracts. Case studies of C&V PPA transactions will feature the real-world details of PPA feasibility reviews, contract structures, impact assessments, and REC and EAC valuation and monetization to provide participants with a first-hand understanding of the challenges of C&V PPA transaction documentation.

Why attend:

- Understand current & emerging methods of ammonia production
- Assess the market utilisation of ammonia today, including its linkages with other sectors (including carbon capture and utilisation)
- Identify the proposed growth paths for clean ammonia, including its expansion from chemical commodity to energy carrier or fuel
- Quantify the potential scale of the market opportunities, in energy and economic terms
- Analyse the co-existence / competition options for hydrogen and ammonia in different applications: which factors will most determine the market outcomes?
- Review project announcements from around the world, including realistic timeframes and dependencies
- Understand the practical and investment barriers to clean ammonia markets, including issues of product safety, handling and risk

Want to learn more?
Simply email esther@infocusevent.com or call +65 6325 0210 to obtain your FREE COPY of the event brochure. For more information, please visit www.infocusinternational.com/corporate-ppa

About Infocus International Group

Infocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services for diverse business communities. We recognise clients' needs and responds with innovative and result oriented programmes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level of quality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights. For more information: www.infocusinternational.com


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Infocus International Group
Sectors: Trade Shows, Alternative Energy
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Infocus International Group
Jan 26, 2023 10:30 HKT/SGT
Mastering Wind Power Online Workshop is Back by Popular Demand
Jan 25, 2023 14:04 HKT/SGT
Brand New Virtual Course - Mastering Clean Ammonia is Now Open for Registration
Jan 25, 2023 10:50 HKT/SGT
Infocus International Brings Back Public-Private Partnerships In-Person Course in Singapore
Jan 19, 2023 16:24 HKT/SGT
The Best Rated Mastering Solar Power Virtual Training is Now Open for Registration
Jan 17, 2023 14:46 HKT/SGT
Infocus International Brings Back Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) Online Masterclass
Sept 12, 2022 17:24 HKT/SGT
Comprehensive Power Purchase Agreement Online Workshop is Now Open for Registration
Sept 9, 2022 16:37 HKT/SGT
Hands-On Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling Online Workshop
July 18, 2022 12:10 HKT/SGT
Infocus International brings back Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Masterclass
July 15, 2022 11:35 HKT/SGT
Interactive Energy Storage Online Workshop is Back by Popular Demand
July 14, 2022 15:53 HKT/SGT
Infocus International Relaunches Online Workshop on Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       