Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, January 26, 2023
Thursday, 26 January 2023, 12:16 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Prenetics Global Limited
Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Prenetics with "Overweight" Rating
Target Price at USD7.00

HONG KONG, Jan 26, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - It is reported that Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Prenetics Global (PRE.US) with "Overweight" rating and target price at USD7.00.

Cantor Fitzgerald holds a favorable view of the consumer and clinical testing markets, with Prenetics' focus on diagnostic and preventive testing coupled with personalized and primary care facilities to address a global market opportunity of over $200 billion. In addition, Cantor Fitzgerald believes its commercialization strategy in rolling out tests both via B2C and B2B in the future, depending on which avenue will result in the broadest adoption with the lowest amount of operating expenses, is unique and sound. Prenetics looks to add new tests to its platform through acquisitions and partnerships, resulting in faster time to market and a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem in a not-so-distant future.

Meanwhile, with Prenetics' ecosystem coming together and being able to uniquely demonstrate profitability given its lower operating expenses and R&D expenses relative to peers, Cantor Fitzgerald thinks Prenetics' shares are also attractively valued.

In the near term, Prenetics will focus on Hong Kong, Southeast Asia and the UK, where the company has strong leadership teams in place and benefits from little to no competition, most notably in Asia.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Prenetics Global Limited
Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Prenetics Global Limited
Jan 11, 2023 11:19 HKT/SGT
Prenetics Owned ACT Genomics Receives FDA Clearance for ACTOnco, the First Asia-Based Company to Receive Clearance for a Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Test for All Solid Tumors
Dec 16, 2022 19:57 HKT/SGT
Prenetics Acquires ACT Genomics; First M&A Deal since IPO, Set to Expand Footprint in Cancer Genomics
Nov 30, 2022 22:43 HKT/SGT
Prenetics Announces US$20 Million Stock Repurchase Program and Inclusion into the MSCI Global Micro Cap Index
Nov 10, 2022 21:36 HKT/SGT
Prenetics Announces Record Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Raises Full Year 2022 Revenue and EBITDA Guidance
Sept 9, 2022 21:54 HKT/SGT
Prenetics Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Raises Full Year Adjusted EBITDA Outlook
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       