Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, January 27, 2023
Friday, 27 January 2023, 13:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Sarawak Consolidated Industries Bhd
SCIB Enforces Rights to Withdraw from Project
Company to be reimbursed commitment fee paid out for the project following mutual agreement

KUCHING, MALAYSIA, Jan 27, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Civil engineering specialist Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad (SCIB) today announced that the Company has issued a letter of withdrawal to Kencana Healthcare Sdn. Bhd. (KHSB) for the proposed engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contracts involving a specialist hospital project located in Johor Bahru.

Group MD and CEO of SCIB, Encik Rosland bin Othman

SCIB had accepted a letter of award from KHSB dated 13 August 2021 for EPCC contracts involving the capital equipment procurement as well as the leasing concession for the procurement, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of medical equipment. SCIB and KHSB have mutually agreed to the Company withdrawing from the project.

As part of the withdrawal from the project, KHSB will reimburse under a settlement agreement, the commitment fee amounting to RM1.65 million that SCIB had paid out in two tranches. The withdrawal from the contracts will not have any material effect on the gearing, earnings per share and net assets of the Company for the financial year ending 30 June 2023.

Group Managing Director of SCIB, Encik Rosland bin Othman said, "The Company is enforcing its rights under the contracts and taking the necessary measures to protect SCIB's interests in mitigating the risks arising from the long delay or non-movement of project progress due to the uncertainties and inability to secure the necessary operator for the project. Additionally, this decision was made due to reviewing and updating our order book records to reflect the current situation."

Sarawak Consolidated Industries Bhd: 9237 [BURSA: SCIB], http://scib.com.my


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Sarawak Consolidated Industries Bhd
Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News, Construct, Engineering, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Sarawak Consolidated Industries Bhd
Jan 11, 2023 18:00 HKT/SGT
SCIB Proposes Private Placement to Raise Up to RM10.98 Million
Dec 8, 2022 18:00 HKT/SGT
SCIB Concludes 46th AGM Successfully
Nov 30, 2022 20:00 HKT/SGT
SCIB Posts 14.5% Increase in Revenue to RM30.3 Million in 1Q FY2023
Oct 25, 2022 15:00 HKT/SGT
SCIB Announces Changes at Board Level
Oct 4, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
SCIB Unveils Sample IBS House Built with 3D Technology
Sept 15, 2022 21:00 HKT/SGT
Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad Appoints Directors
Aug 26, 2022 18:00 HKT/SGT
Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad Posts RM26.2 Million Revenue in 4Q
Aug 3, 2022 14:30 HKT/SGT
Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad Signs MoU for Indonesian 4G Telco Tower Project
June 15, 2022 13:00 HKT/SGT
Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad Welcomes New Batch of Trainees for Industrial Training
June 13, 2022 19:00 HKT/SGT
Sarawak Consolidated Industries Bhd Provides Further Clarification on LOA from Ennova
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       