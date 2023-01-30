Monday, 30 January 2023, 20:31 HKT/SGT Share:

NEW YORK, Jan 30, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The next generation real-time live virtual events and concerts metaverse platform company STGZ, announced a partnership with Klaytn, a global metaverse public blockchain platform today. The partnership strengthens the STGZ platform through Klaytn's fast, secure, and scalable public blockchain technology, enabling STGZ to offer metaverse experiences globally. Klaytn is a public blockchain focused on the metaverse, gamefi, and the creator economy. The project's MainNet went live in June 2019 and has developed rapidly to become one of the most trustworthy brands in the industry.



"Klaytn is a blockchain platform led by South Korean internet giant Kakao. They are known for their fast, secure and scalable blockchain technology," said CJ, CEO of STGZ. "We are thrilled to partner with Klaytn and bring their blockchain expertise to our platform, assisting us in achieving our goal of making the metaverse accessible to everyone."



Officially launched in June 2019, Klaytn is the dominant blockchain platform in South Korea and is now undergoing global business expansion from its international base in Singapore. Klaytn is the public blockchain subsidiary of Kakao, South Korea's second-largest company after Samsung, which pioneered the super app Kakao Talk. Kakao's deep influence in Korea's technology and entertainment industry and their global expansion plans, provided the backdrop for an investment and partnership with STGZ.



Klaytn's business expansion activities are supported by the Klaytn Growth Fund, which aims to grow the ecosystem of companies built on Klaytn. The Klaytn Growth Fund is managed and disbursed by Klaytn Foundation, a Singapore-based and non-profit organization established in August 2021.



Klaytn has invested in a multimillion dollar grant to STGZ to help market and bring their blockchain into the U.S. market with festivals, NFTs, and the most advanced entertainment metaverse experiences to artists and fans.



The STGZ platform solves the problem of a lack of dedicated virtual interfaces for events, content sharing, and community building in the metaverse. Artists and fans alike now have a new platform to share and monetize their creative works and interactions in the metaverse with STGZ.



STGZ bridges the gap between real life and the metaverse using cutting-edge XR technology to create immersive and interactive entertainment experiences that anyone can share with the world, from anywhere in the world, and for free. The platform is disrupting traditional social media by replacing static pages with fully customizable 3D stages, allowing users to create their own perpetual spaces and experiences including the ability to live stream during events and shows.



STGZ tears down prohibitive costs that allow fans to virtually attend real-world events from anywhere in the world and provides artists with the ability to take advantage of web3 technology. It's easy to use, a free stage for everybody, and makes for the ultimate metaverse platform for artists and fans to share experiences and grow communities together.



For fans, STGZ provides them the abilities to visit their favorite artists, explore new performers, and hang out with friends at concerts and festivals. Unlike real-world events and once the event is over, the experience still lives on, allowing fans to replay performances or attend performances they missed.



For artists, STGZ provides a unique way for them to share their art and themselves, while at the same time earning from multiple traditional and web3-based revenue streams: such as ticketed events, advertisements, sponsorships, wearables, VIP NFTs, and more.



In 2022 STGZ continued to build out their platform, complete strategic partnerships, and launched the MetaMansion Hamptons Edition with the globally renowned DJ's Diplo, Disclosure, and Kygo. STGZ will outline their 2023 plans in press releases throughout this year.



About STGZ



STGZ is a leading provider of virtual reality and blockchain-based services, committed to making the metaverse accessible to everyone. Learn more at https://stgz.io



About Klaytn



Klaytn is a global public blockchain platform that aims to bring blockchain mass adoption by providing an easy-to-use platform for users, developers, and businesses. Learn more at https://www.klaytn.foundation



