Source: Austral Gold Limited Austral Gold Announces Filing of Q4 2022 Quarterly Activity Report

SYDNEY, AU, Jan 31, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its Q4 2022 Quarterly Activity Report. The complete Report is available under the Company's profile at www.asx.com, www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.australgold.com/.



About Austral Gold



Austral Gold Limited is a gold and silver explorer and mining producer whose strategy is to expand the life of its cash generating assets in Chile, restart its Casposo-Manantiales mine complex in Argentina and build a portfolio of quality assets in Chile, the USA and Argentina organically through exploration and via acquisitions and strategic partnerships. Austral owns a 100% interest in the Guanaco/Amancaya mines in Chile and the Casposo-Manantiales mine complex (currently on care and maintenance) in Argentina, a non-controlling interest in the Rawhide Mine in Nevada, USA and a non-controlling interest in Ensign Gold which holds the Mercur project in Utah, USA.



In addition, Austral owns and has options on an attractive portfolio of exploration projects in the Paleocene Belt in Chile (including the Jaguelito project in San Juan, Argentina, projects acquired in the 2021 acquisition of Revelo Resources Corp), a noncontrolling interest in Pampa Metals and a 51% interest in the Sierra Blanca project in Santa Cruz, Argentina. Austral Gold Limited is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: AGLD) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: AGD). For more information, please consult Austral's website at www.australgold.com.



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Release approved by the Chief Executive Officer of Austral Gold, Stabro Kasaneva.



