Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Tuesday, 31 January 2023, 19:30 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Hypebeast Limited
Hypebeast expands its digital presence to Africa

HONG KONG, Jan 31, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Hypebeast, a leading global platform for contemporary culture and lifestyle, announces the launch of its new social media channel, Hypebeast Africa (@hypebeastafrica) https://www.instagram.com/hypebeastafrica/ , on Instagram today. Through the lens of Hypebeast, the platform will uncover culturally-relevant news and highly-curated content across the continent to connect with audiences in Africa and its global community.


As Hypebeast continues to grow an audience worldwide, establishing the social media platform of Hypebeast Africa is a key moment for the media company to better reach its audience in Africa. The channel will merge global stories with exclusive content from the region, ranging from news to feature interviews, and written editorial to premium video. Selected content will also be available on hypebeast.com to connect the industry creatives and brands in Africa with both its local and international audiences.

With over 33.2 million social media followers and 17.4 million average website monthly unique visitors worldwide under Hypemedia, Hypebeast is its flagship platform focused on men's contemporary fashion and culture. Operating in over 15 markets and available in 9 languages, the platform has expanded its presence in Brazil and Latin America in 2022.

Please download the image here:
Hypebeast Africa Logo
https://we.tl/t-INR98MKtdC

For more information, please contact:

Strategic Financial Relations Limited
Vicky Lee Tel: (852) 2864 4834 Email: vicky.lee@sprg.com.hk
Michelle Shiu Tel: (852) 2864 4861 Email: michelle.shiu@sprg.com.hk

About Hypebeast Ltd.
Hypebeast is a leading global platform for contemporary culture and lifestyle, and a premier destination for editorially-driven news and commerce. Founded in 2005, it became a publicly listed media company in 2016, and today boasts a global readership across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and more. The Group has expanded its publishing brands to a wider scope, encompassing Hypebeast and its multiple content distribution platforms, creative agency Hypemaker, and e-commerce and retail platform HBX. For more information, visit hypebeast.ltd (https://hypebeast.ltd/).



Topic: Press release summary
Source: Hypebeast Limited
Sectors: Fashion & Apparel
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Hypebeast Limited
Dec 8, 2022 12:38 HKT/SGT
Hypebeast expands its presence in Latin America
June 29, 2022 19:43 HKT/SGT
Hypebeast Ltd. (0150.HK) ended the financial year with another all-time high in revenue and profitability
June 15, 2022 09:26 HKT/SGT
HYPEBEAST to Debut A Multifaceted Flagship Building in The U.S.
Apr 4, 2022 10:53 HKT/SGT
Hypebeast, a Leading Global Platform in Contemporary Lifestyle and Culture, Plans to List on NASDAQ through Merger with Iron Spark I Inc.
Feb 21, 2022 17:09 HKT/SGT
HYPEBEAST LTD. (0150.HK) Ventures Into New Interest Areas Amid Strong Growth Dynamics
Nov 29, 2021 09:15 HKT/SGT
HYPEBEAST LTD. (0150.HK) Delivers Record-breaking Interim Revenue of 54%+ and Increasing Profitability
Aug 23, 2021 19:40 HKT/SGT
HYPEBEAST LTD (0150.HK) Delivers Record Q1 Revenue, Up 58% YOY with Momentum Intact, Continues on Expansion Plans
June 22, 2021 21:03 HKT/SGT
HYPEBEAST LTD. (0150.HK) Sees Record Profitability Despite Covid-19 Challenges, Looks Ahead To Growth
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       