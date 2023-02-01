Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Wednesday, 1 February 2023, 12:30 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Truescope
Truescope Acquires US Firm Universal Information Services
- Todd Murphy to Lead North American Business

SYDNEY, AU, Feb 1, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Australian media intelligence company, Truescope, has strengthened its position in North America by acquiring leading agency, Universal Information Services (UIS).

Todd Murphy, Truescope President, North America & John Croll, Truescope Co-founder and CEO

Founded in 2019 and now operating in Singapore, New Zealand, and North America, Truescope is experiencing rapid growth in all markets - a commercial response to the company's advanced SaaS platform, product innovation and experienced people. The acquisition of UIS will immediately welcome many hundreds of clients to the Truescope solution, with the integration of services presently underway.

UIS is led by industry authority, Todd Murphy based in Omaha, Nebraska. The competitive media intelligence agency has a rich heritage and proud reputation for its service-first approach, and as a trusted partner to businesses and communication professionals across the United States.

Truescope co-founder and CEO, John Croll, said the acquisition was a significant move to accelerate growth in the large US media intelligence market, which he believes has been underserved for some time and is ready to evolve through innovation.

"Truescope has been active in the US for almost a year and the response we have had to our platform has been overwhelmingly positive" he said. "Todd's leadership, the Universal team's decades long local expertise and loyal client base, coupled with Truescope's technology, will enable us to deliver a powerful and truly unparalleled service that will help better inform communications," said John.

Following the departure of Meg Crumbine in late 2022, Todd Murphy will take on the role of Truescope President, North America, effective immediately, with his first strategic priority being to oversee the UIS integration.

Todd is enthusiastic about the opportunities ahead for the new alliance saying, "John's vision and ability to build game-changing tech is the perfect alignment for the evolution of not only Universal's clients but the media intelligence industry, broadly. I'm thrilled to be leading the company and delivering a truly superior service never before seen," he said.

Migration of UIS clients to the Truescope platform is currently underway, with the merger of the UIS brand and business to Truescope to take place over the coming months.

For media information or to interview John Croll and/or Todd Murphy, contact:
Shelley Hammond | shelley@oneroofagency.com.au | +61 427 547 898

About Truescope
Truescope was founded in Australia to better inform communications. Our people and technology deliver real-time, actionable media intelligence and information to clients across Asia, New Zealand, and the United States. Visit www.truescope.com for more.


Topic: Merger & Acquisition
Source: Truescope
Sectors: Media & Marketing, Cloud & Enterprise, Broadcast, Film & Sat, Digitalization
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
ACROMETA Group Appoints Veteran Investor Mr. Levin Lee as Executive Chairman  
Feb 1, 2023 16:00 HKT/SGT
Compact CO2 Capture System Receives "Awards for Excellence" at the 2022 Nikkei Excellent Products and Services Awards  
Wednesday, February 1, 2023 3:52:00 PM
RHTLaw Asia strengthens Litigation & Dispute Resolution Practice through merger with ChangAroth Chambers  
Feb 1, 2023 14:30 HKT/SGT
GenTwo Continues Growth Story, New Inflows of Over US$1 Billion  
Feb 1, 2023 14:00 HKT/SGT
Society Pass (Nasdaq: SOPA) Engages ThinkEquity to Facilitate Stock Repurchase Program of Up to US$2 Million Commencing on 01 February 2023  
Feb 1, 2023 14:00 HKT/SGT
Truescope Acquires US Firm Universal Information Services  
Feb 1, 2023 12:30 HKT/SGT
Ocumension Therapeutics Announces Its Patient Enrollment Completed In The Phase III Clinical Trail Of OT-101 In China  
Feb 1, 2023 10:00 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu outlines vision for secure and sustainable network technologies at MWC Barcelona 2023
FP  
Wednesday, February 1, 2023 9:53:00 AM
Job Market in Malaysia Thrives with 65% Increase in Retail Hiring: foundit Insights Tracker  
Feb 1, 2023 09:00 HKT/SGT
Premiere of New Mazda CX-90 Crossover SUV  
Wednesday, February 1, 2023 8:00:00 AM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Mastering Solar Power
6   February
Virtual
Public-Private Partnerships
6  -  10   February
Singapore
Mastering Clean Ammonia
7   February
Virtual
CX Leaders Strategy Forum PH
8   February
Manila, Philippines
Cyber Security Summit Kenya
10   February
Kenya
Corporate & Virtual Power Purchase Agreements
14   February
Virtual
Manufacturing IT Summit Indonesia 2023
15  -  16   February
Indonesia
CISO Malaysia
16   February
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Mastering Wind Power
20   February
Virtual
Cyber Security Summit
22  -  23   February
Singapore
InnoRetail Asia Congress 2023
22  -  23   February
Singapore
Step Conference 2023
22  -  23   February
Dubai, UAE
Collections and Recovery Summit – India
23  -  24   February
Mumbai, India
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
27   February
Virtual
Blockchain Life 2023
27  -  28   February
Dubai
Fintech Revolution Summit
27  -  28   February
Morocco
Aviation Festival Asia 2023
28  February -  1   March
Singapore
inter airport South East Asia (IASEA)
1  -  3   March
Singapore
Digital Transformation Summit India 2023
2   March
Bangalore, India
Preventing Healthcare Associated Infections
2   March
Virtual
Offshore Wind
7   March
Virtual
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
7   March
Virtual
2nd Annual FUTURE BANKS SUMMIT MENA
7  -  8   March
Dubai, UAE
Digital Revolution Summit - Brunei
8  -  9   March
Brunei
17th Edition BFSI IT Summit
10   March
Jakarta, Indonesia
Energy Storage
13  -  16   March
Virtual
DTW Asia
14  -  16   March
Bangkok, Thailand
World Blockchain Summit Dubai
20  -  21   March
Dubai
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
27   March
Virtual
Connected America 2023
28  -  29   March
Dallas, Texas
BuildTech Asia 2023
28  -  30   March
Singapore
ICC Future Trade Forum 2023
28  -  31   March
Singapore
World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS)
4  -  5   April
Hanoi, Vietnam
Human Capital, Succession Planning, Talent & Performance Management
11   April
Virtual
Smart Digital Retail - The Philippine Edition
13   April
Manila, Philippines
Asia Climate Forum 2023
18  -  20   April
Singapore
analytica Vietnam
19  -  21   April
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Dubai Fintech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
9   May
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
9  -  10   May
Ghana
Electric Vehicles & the Grid
15   May
Virtual
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
16  -  24   May
Virtual
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
InfoComm Asia 2023
24  -  26   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
25   May
Virtual
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
30   May
Virtual
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Conversational AI & Customer Experience
15  -  16   June
Malaysia
Reduce hospital length of stay: Best practices in early mobility guidelines and programmes
27   July
Virtual
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
24   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       