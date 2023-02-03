Friday, 3 February 2023, 09:10 HKT/SGT Share:

HONG KONG, Feb 3, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Hangzhou SF Intra-City Industrial Co., Ltd. ("SF Intra-City" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries the "Group"; stock code: 9699), the largest third-party on-demand delivery service platform in China(1), announced today that based on the current timetable, which is subject to adjustment, the conversion of 78,947,684 unlisted domestic shares of the Company into H shares is expected to be completed on 6 February 2023, and that the listing of the Converted H Shares on the Stock Exchange will commence at 9:00 a.m. on 7 February 2023.



Upon completion of the conversion and listing, the Company's total number of H shares will be increased from 231,341,342 to 310,289,026, representing an increase in the approximate percentage of issued H shares from 24.78% to 33.24% of the Company's total number of shares.



The Company expects H share full circulation to increase trading volume in the Company's shares, boost liquidity and improve the turnover rate, further improve the Company's corporate governance structure, enhance the Company's capital market performance and strengthen investors' focus on the Company's value proposition. H share full circulation is also expected to promote the Group's long-term development by reducing the mismatch between the market capitalisation of its shares and the size of its business. The Company believes that H share full circulation will enhance capital allocation demand for its shares and boost its valuation, which will benefit the Company's development and shareholders' interests in the long run.



The positive news regarding the H share full circulation follows the Group's recent announcement of a more than 50% year-on-year reduction in its loss for the financial year 2022. In 2022, the Group strived to provide high quality, efficient and stable instant fulfilment services, achieving good revenue growth and enhanced economies of scale and network effects thanks to its efforts to build a healthy and robust business structure and its in-depth cultivation of diversified service scenarios such as delivery in a broad range of sectors, including the food and beverage and retail sectors, its expansion in lower-tier cities and personalised services. Furthermore, the significant improvements in the Group's gross profit and gross profit margin for the Year are attributable to differentiated services driving high-value orders, comprehensive planning and scheduling driven by technology to achieve better delivery network efficiency and various measures to continuously refine management and enhance operation quality, which led to improvement in the efficiency of resource allocation and utilisation.



About Hangzhou SF Intra-City Industrial Co., Ltd. (stock code: 9699.HK)

SF Intra-City focuses on the emerging opportunities of intra-city on-demand delivery services. Since 2019, SF Intra-City has operated as an independent legal entity to capture the growth opportunities arising from the new consumption trends. SF Intra-City adopts a multi-scenario business model, providing full coverage of delivery scenarios for all types of products and services. The Company's extensive service coverage, ranging from mature scenarios such as food delivery to growth scenarios such as local retail, local e-commerce and local services, has enabled it to respond to the evolving customer needs resulting from the development and upgrade of the local consumer market. For more details, please visit company's website: https://ir.sf-cityrush.com/en/investor-relations/.



(1) Ranking is based on independent third-party order volume in China in 2021, according to iResearch. The calculation of order volume takes into account the number of orders sourced independently by the market players, excluding orders from related parties.







