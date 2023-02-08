Wednesday, 8 February 2023, 14:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Society Pass NusaTrip/Society Pass Inc. (SOPA) Becomes Indonesia's Fast Train Preferred Online Ticket Sales Partner

JAKARTA, Feb 8, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - NusaTrip, Indonesia's first IATA-certified online travel agency (OTA) and the travel vertical of Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq:SOPA), formally announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PT. Kereta Cepat Indonesia-China (KCIC) as a preferred online ticket sales partner for Kereta Cepat Jakarta-Bandung (KCJB), the first fast train service between Jakarta and Bandung in Indonesia.



Established to develop mass transportation infrastructure for Indonesia's railroad system, PT KCIC is currently the owner of the Jakarta-Bandung Fast Train project. NusaTrip is one of the 20 selected partners by KCIC, from private to state-owned companies and its affiliates. The MoU formalises partnerships covering various aspects of KCJB services starting from ticket sales, to payment systems, to area development and accessibility, to integration of transportation modes, and to application of renewable energy.



The President Director of KCIC, Dwiyana Slamet Riyadi, stated that this collaboration was part of KCJB's primary operational preparation in order to provide the best quality service and positive impacts for the community. "We are committed to continuously create positive impacts for the society and the country. Therefore, we continuously explore and establish the potentials for development. We are open to collaborate with various parties, from both state-owned enterprises and private companies who wish to mutually optimize the presence of KCJB," said Dwiyana.



Desty Arlaini, Assistant Deputy for Services and Logistics, reaffirmed this claim by saying that the government has been supporting of the fast train project's acceleration and KCIC's emphasis on operational readiness, that is in line with the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Investment.



"Nusatrip and Society Pass are committed to collaborate and support the government's efforts in the acceleration of economic recovery and for tourism industry in Indonesia," said Johanes Chang, CEO of NusaTrip, and Patrick Soetanto, Country Manager of Society Pass.



About NusaTrip



Founded in 2013, NusaTrip is an IATA-licensed online travel agency that serves both local and global customers and partners by optimizing cutting-edge technology and providing 24/7 customer-centric support team-as-a-service. NusaTrip is a member of Society Pass (Nasdaq: SoPa) ecosystem. For more information, please visit: https://www.nusatrip.com.



About Society Pass Inc.



Founded in 2018 as a data-driven loyalty, fintech and e-commerce ecosystem in the fast-growing markets of Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, which account for more than 80% of the SEA population, and with offices located in Angeles, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Manila, and Singapore, Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) is an acquisition-focused holding company operating 6 interconnected verticals (loyalty, digital media, travel, telecoms, lifestyle, and F&B), which seamlessly connects millions of registered consumers and hundreds of thousands of registered merchants/brands across multiple product and service categories throughout SEA.



Society Pass completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SOPA in November 2021. SOPA shares were added to the Russell 2000 index in December 2021.



SoPa acquires fast growing e-commerce companies and expands its user base across a robust product and service ecosystem. SoPa integrates these complementary businesses through its signature Society Pass fintech platform and circulation of its universal loyalty points or Society Points, which has entered beta testing and is expected to launch broadly at the beginning of 2023. Society Pass loyalty program members earn and redeem Society Points and receive personalised promotions based on SoPa's data capabilities and understanding of consumer shopping behaviour. SoPa has amassed more than 3.3 million registered consumers and over 205,000 registered merchants and brands. It has invested 2+ years building proprietary IT architecture to effectively scale and support its consumers, merchants, and acquisitions.



SoPa leverages technology to tailor a more personalised experience for customers in the purchase journey and to transform the entire retail value chain in SEA. SoPa operates Thoughtful Media Group, a Thailand-based, a social commerce-focused, digital advertising platform; NusaTrip, a leading Indonesia-based Online Travel Agency; Gorilla Networks, a Singapore-based, web3-enabled mobile blockchain network operator; Leflair.com, Vietnam's leading lifestyle e-commerce platform; Handycart.vn, a leading online restaurant delivery service based in Vietnam; Mangan.ph, a leading local restaurant delivery service in Philippines and Pushkart.ph, a popular grocery delivery company in Philippines.



