Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, February 10, 2023
Thursday, 9 February 2023, 17:45 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: The Rare Antiquities
Rare Artworks by Picasso and UAE Royal Family Member to be Auctioned together for the First Time
The Rare Antiquities is Bridging The Gap Between Real World Art And Digital Art with this Auction on the 12th of February

Highlights:
- One of the paintings that will be featured in the auction was created by Artist Noora Alredhwan, the mother of Sheikh Humaid Bin Khalid Al Qasimi
- Three Picassos and a painting from the Royal Family of Ras Al Khaimah will be auctioned
- The UAE 50th Anniversary painting is on display for the first time since being showcased at the EXPO 2020 earlier last year
- The Rare Antiquities is revolutionising the Web3 Space by being one the first platform to fractionalise art

DUBAI, Feb 9, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Rare Antiquities is revolutionising the way museums and galleries are presented in the web 3.0 space through their unique technology. By making high-value art available to everyone, regardless of the budget. It is the first platform to fractionalise a Banksy and distribute the fractionalised pieces as individual NFTs, customisable in size. They have live fractionalised auctions scheduled throughout 2023 for art and antiquities valued at over $1Bn.



To start off the year The Rare Antiquities will host one of their first auctions on the 12th of February 2023. The Red carpet event will take place in Sama L Ain Gallery in Dubai where three Picassos and one painting created by one of the members of the Ras Al Khaimah Royal Family will be auctioned for shared ownership. The main aim of the event is to allow the appreciation of art to rise through shared ownership by giving more people the opportunity to own a piece of it.

The painting that will be featured in the auction was created by Artist Noora Alredhwan, the Mother of Sheikh Humaid Bin Khalid Al Qasimi. It is dedicated to the 50 year anniversary of the UAE. During EXPO 2020 Dubai it was displayed in the UAE Pavilion for six months. Now, for the first time, it will be accessible for the public.

One of the paintings on auction features a lithography that Pablo Picasso created a few years after the end of the second world war, in 1949. Picasso was particularly passionate about this technique, where stone or metal are treated in a way so that it can be painted or printed on. Another one of the Picasso paintings was created in 1945, using the gouache technique with opaque watercolor, ink and wash on paper. One of Picasso's later works, "Like an animal", which was created in 1957 will also be part of the auction.

Ryan Howells, Founder of The Rare Antiquities, commented on the project and explains the motivation behind it: "The fractionalisaton of art represents a new paradigm fostering a new approach to the appreciation of art. Through this event we hope to bring together like minded people where they can enjoy what each art piece has to offer."

One of the hosts of this special event is Sheikh Humaid Bin Khalid Al Qasimi. This auction is not just about the art, it's about bringing to market a new way of sharing ownership of artwork that at any other time would be inaccessible to the majority of people.

"For us, art is an important channel to connect with society. It is about accessibility: One aspect of this initiative is that sharing our own artwork with the people brings us closer to the public. Another aspect is that technology enables shared ownership, which allows for more people to access this art," said Sheikh Humaid Bin Khalid Al Qasimi.

Mohamed Al Banna, initiator and mentor of the the initiative said: "The collaboration with The Rare Antiquities follows our mission of building bridges: On the one hand we're building a bridge between Royal families and the people through art, and on the other hand we create access to highly curated art, like the Picasso works, for a larger audience and not just a few privileged people."

The Rare Antiquities brings museums and galleries to the Metaverse with Rare City which also hosts districts for education, charity, crowdfunding and more. AURA Skypool Lounge, the world's highest 360 degree infinity pool, will now be made available to everyone through a digital space created in the Metaverse.

The move into the Metaverse for the destination is being curated by Rare City which is a part of The Rare Antiquities that leverages blockchain technology for the Rare City Metaverse. This is the first of many venues 'The Rare City' plans to bring into the Metaverse, allowing people to relive a memory, experience or a unique adventure from anywhere.

About The Rare Age

The Rare Age brings museums and galleries to web 3.0 through our one-of-kind technology making high valued art accessible to any individual regardless of budget. The first platform to automate fractionalisation of a Banksy and distribute fractions as individual, configurable in size, NFTs.

Live fractionalised auctions scheduled throughout 2023 for art and antiquities valued at over $1 billion. The Rare Age brings museums and galleries to the Metaverse with The Rare City which also hosts districts for education, charity, crowdfunding and more.

https://therareantiquities.com/

For more information contact:
Faisal Zaidi
Inacta Communications
faisal.zaidi@inacta.com
media@inacta.com
+971552000840


Topic: Press release summary
Source: The Rare Antiquities
Sectors: Art, Music & Design, Blockchain Technology, NFTs
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
FBS Celebrates Its 14th Birthday, Inviting Traders to Join Their Big Promo Event  
Feb 9, 2023 22:00 HKT/SGT
Blockpass Achieves UK Gov's Cyber Essentials Plus Certification  
Feb 9, 2023 22:00 HKT/SGT
Rare Artworks by Picasso and UAE Royal Family Member to be Auctioned together for the First Time  
Feb 9, 2023 17:45 HKT/SGT
Hong Kong and UAE explore collaboration opportunities  
Feb 9, 2023 17:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power Receives Order from Uzbekistan for Two M701F Gas Turbines and Two Steam Turbines  
Thursday, February 9, 2023 2:18:00 PM
Pawswap: The Future of Decentralization on Shibarium  
Feb 8, 2023 23:16 HKT/SGT
RWE, LOTTE CHEMICAL Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation enter into a Joint Study Agreement to develop a clean ammonia project in Port of Corpus Christi in Texas, USA  
Wednesday, February 8, 2023 3:37:00 PM
CIMC is betting on a new round of growth by shooting "triple arrows" of its innovative businesses  
Feb 8, 2023 15:19 HKT/SGT
NusaTrip/Society Pass Inc. (SOPA) Becomes Indonesia's Fast Train Preferred Online Ticket Sales Partner  
Feb 8, 2023 14:00 HKT/SGT
SEMK takes on new name "B.Duck Semk Holdings International Limited"  
Feb 8, 2023 12:42 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Public-Private Partnerships
6  -  10   February
Singapore
Cyber Security Summit Kenya
10   February
Kenya
Corporate & Virtual Power Purchase Agreements
14   February
Virtual
Manufacturing IT Summit Indonesia 2023
15  -  16   February
Indonesia
CISO Malaysia
16   February
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Mastering Wind Power
20   February
Virtual
Cyber Security Summit
22  -  23   February
Singapore
InnoRetail Asia Congress 2023
22  -  23   February
Singapore
Step Conference 2023
22  -  23   February
Dubai, UAE
Collections and Recovery Summit – India
23  -  24   February
Mumbai, India
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
27   February
Virtual
Blockchain Life 2023
27  -  28   February
Dubai
Fintech Revolution Summit
27  -  28   February
Morocco
Aviation Festival Asia 2023
28  February -  1   March
Singapore
inter airport South East Asia (IASEA)
1  -  3   March
Singapore
Digital Transformation Summit India 2023
2   March
Bangalore, India
Preventing Healthcare Associated Infections
2   March
Virtual
Offshore Wind
7   March
Virtual
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
7   March
Virtual
2nd Annual FUTURE BANKS SUMMIT MENA
7  -  8   March
Dubai, UAE
Digital Revolution Summit - Brunei
8  -  9   March
Brunei
17th Edition BFSI IT Summit
10   March
Jakarta, Indonesia
Energy Storage
13  -  16   March
Virtual
DTW Asia
14  -  16   March
Bangkok, Thailand
World Blockchain Summit Dubai
20  -  21   March
Dubai
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
27   March
Virtual
Connected America 2023
28  -  29   March
Dallas, Texas
BuildTech Asia 2023
28  -  30   March
Singapore
ICC Future Trade Forum 2023
28  -  31   March
Singapore
World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS)
4  -  5   April
Hanoi, Vietnam
Human Capital, Succession Planning, Talent & Performance Management
11   April
Virtual
Smart Digital Retail - The Philippine Edition
13   April
Manila, Philippines
Asia Climate Forum 2023
18  -  20   April
Singapore
analytica Vietnam
19  -  21   April
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Dubai Fintech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
9   May
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
9  -  10   May
Ghana
Electric Vehicles & the Grid
15   May
Virtual
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
16  -  24   May
Virtual
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
InfoComm Asia 2023
24  -  26   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Reduce hospital length of stay: Best practices in early mobility guidelines and programmes
25   May
Virtual
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
30   May
Virtual
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Conversational AI & Customer Experience
15  -  16   June
Malaysia
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       