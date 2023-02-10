Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Friday, February 10, 2023
Friday, 10 February 2023, 19:00 HKT/SGT
Source: XOX Bhd
XOX Strengthens Presence in Local Football Scene with KLCFC Partnership

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - XOX Berhad (XOX), via its sports marketing arm, XOX Pro Sport Sdn. Bhd., and the Kuala Lumpur City Football Club (KLCFC) have kick-started a partnership to offer XOX's comprehensive range of product and service to the public. The companies in XOX's ecosystem range from technology offerings to financial products, events management and even apparels.

Mr Winson Wong, Chief Operating Officer XOX; Mr. Ng Kok Heng, Group CEO XOX; Mr. Stanley Bernard, CEO of Kuala Lumpur City FC; Mr. Noor Azri bin Noor Azerai, Director of Rinani Group Berhad [L-R]

Mr. Tan Tai Liang, Chief Sales Officer; Ms. Sylvia Kong Choo Hui, Group Chief Financial Officer XOX; Mr. Yakub Hussaini, General Manager Kuala Lumpur City FC; Mr. Winson Wong, Chief Operating Officer XOX; Mr. Ng Kok Heng, Group CEO XOX, Mr. Stanley Bernard, Chief Executive Officer Kuala Lumpur, Mr. Noor Azri Bin Noor Azerai, Director of Rinani Group Berhad [L-R]

The initial collaborative products to be rolled out are multiple co-branded mobile plans by another of XOX's subsidiary, ONEXOX Sdn Bhd, which are targeted at KLCFC's avid supporters. Fans of the football club who subscribe to the XOX mobile service will have the opportunity to receive exclusive news, content, multimedia updates, and promotions, among other exciting offers, which will be available in stages.

Mr. Stanley Bernard, Chief Executive Officer of KLCFC, said, "The club is undergoing a makeover and is currently prioritising its commercial side. With a growing fanbase of over 200,000 individuals garnered over the years, the club plans to leverage on this advantage to ensure its business sustainability in the long run."

"XOX will open its suite of products and services for KLCFC to collaborate and partner with, including but not exclusive to, continuous social media content, automated vending machines, merchandising, royalty programmes and fintech services," said Mr. Ng Kok Heng, Group Chief Executive Officer of XOX.

"Being affiliated with Perak FC, and now KLCFC, XOX has expanded its reach into an urban fanbase with 100 percent fans' growth, as well as corporate entities who are also involved with the sport," he added.

Through XOX's wholly owned subsidiary, Perak FC, a similar commercial model is underway, with some degree of success, as it replicates the company's initial strategy.

In the competitive world of telecommunications, quality content is key to marketing and customer retention. XOX has supported Malaysian sports throughout the years and will now focus on developing content and exposure for grassroot football.

XOX Berhad: 0165 [BURSA: XOX], https://xox.com.my/


Topic: Press release summary
