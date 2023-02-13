Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, February 13, 2023
Monday, 13 February 2023, 08:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Blockchain Life 2023
Blockchain Life will host the 10th Global Blockchain and Crypto Forum in Dubai

DUBAI, Feb 13, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The 10th Global Forum on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and mining -- Blockchain Life 2023 takes place on February 27-28 in Dubai.


The event is attended by key industry players, government representatives, heads of international companies and funds, investors, promising startups teams and beginners. It's noteworthy that the Forum is a meeting point for a premium crypto audience including world Crypto Whales.

What to expect?

- Whales of the crypto industry at one place
- Top speakers with world-changing insights and analytics
- Global expo of the latest Web 3.0 technologies
- Breakthrough smart networking app
- The legendary AfterParty on the luxury yacht trip

Top speakers:

- Yat Siu - Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands, Founder and CEO of Outblaze
- Sergei Khitrov - Founder of Listing.Help and Jets.Capital
- Ben Zhou - Co-founder and CEO of Bybit
- Dr. Marwan Alzarouni - CEO of Dubai Blockchain Center
- Carl Runefelt - Crypto Entrepreneur, Founder Of CryptoJobs.com
- Chris MMCrypto - Cryptocurrency Expert, Co-Founder of MMCrypto
- Gabriel Abed - Ambassador of Barbados to the UAE
- Dr. Mohamed Al Hemairy - Director of Technology Transfer Office at University of Sharjah, Blockchain & Crypto Advisor
- Manan Shah - Founder and CEO of Avalance Global Solutions and CyBirb
- Gracy Chen - Managing Director of Bitget

Where and when?

February 27 - 28, Dubai, Atlantis the Palm.

Buy a ticket now: https://blockchain-life.com/asia/en/#tickets-row


Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Crypto, Exchange, Blockchain Technology, Mining & Staking
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

