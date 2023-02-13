Monday, 13 February 2023, 08:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Blockchain Life 2023 Blockchain Life will host the 10th Global Blockchain and Crypto Forum in Dubai

DUBAI, Feb 13, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The 10th Global Forum on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and mining -- Blockchain Life 2023 takes place on February 27-28 in Dubai.



The event is attended by key industry players, government representatives, heads of international companies and funds, investors, promising startups teams and beginners. It's noteworthy that the Forum is a meeting point for a premium crypto audience including world Crypto Whales.



What to expect?



- Whales of the crypto industry at one place

- Top speakers with world-changing insights and analytics

- Global expo of the latest Web 3.0 technologies

- Breakthrough smart networking app

- The legendary AfterParty on the luxury yacht trip



Top speakers:



- Yat Siu - Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands, Founder and CEO of Outblaze

- Sergei Khitrov - Founder of Listing.Help and Jets.Capital

- Ben Zhou - Co-founder and CEO of Bybit

- Dr. Marwan Alzarouni - CEO of Dubai Blockchain Center

- Carl Runefelt - Crypto Entrepreneur, Founder Of CryptoJobs.com

- Chris MMCrypto - Cryptocurrency Expert, Co-Founder of MMCrypto

- Gabriel Abed - Ambassador of Barbados to the UAE

- Dr. Mohamed Al Hemairy - Director of Technology Transfer Office at University of Sharjah, Blockchain & Crypto Advisor

- Manan Shah - Founder and CEO of Avalance Global Solutions and CyBirb

- Gracy Chen - Managing Director of Bitget



Where and when?



February 27 - 28, Dubai, Atlantis the Palm.



Buy a ticket now: https://blockchain-life.com/asia/en/#tickets-row





