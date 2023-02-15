Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Tuesday, 14 February 2023, 18:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Sarawak Consolidated Industries Bhd
SCIB Terminates Indonesian Project
Company takes action to protect interests following lack of project progress

KUCHING, MALAYSIA, Feb 14, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Civil engineering specialist Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad (SCIB) today announced that the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, SCIB International (Labuan) Ltd. (SCIBILL), has issued a notice of termination to PT Cipta Multi Sarana (PTCMS) for the proposed engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) project involving earthworks for the Prabumulih-Muara Enim tolled road located in Sumatera, Indonesia valued at RM55.59 million.

Group MD and CEO of SCIB, Encik Rosland bin Othman

SCIBILL, which accepted a letter of award for the EPCC project on 18 August 2020 from PTCMS, has decided to take the necessary measures to protect its interests following the lack of progress in the project arising from uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and in view of the initiatives being taken to review and update SCIB's order book records.

SCIBILL and PTCMS have mutually agreed to terminate the contract and unconditionally release and indefinitely discharge both parties from all claims, liens and obligations of every nature arising out of or in connection with the performance of the works and all amendments thereto, provided that the parties' obligations under a settlement agreement are fulfilled.

Group Managing Director of SCIB, Encik Rosland bin Othman said, "The termination is in the best interests of the Company as there has been no progress on the project. On the part of PTCMS, it has acknowledged that there are no penalties or liquidated ascertained damages on SCIBILL."

Sarawak Consolidated Industries Bhd: 9237 [BURSA: SCIB], http://scib.com.my


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Sarawak Consolidated Industries Bhd
Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News, Construct, Engineering, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

