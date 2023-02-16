

MMI Asia Pte. Ltd. awarded a 10-year agreement to organize the Singapore International Water Week (SIWW) Water Expo

Partnership introduces Messe München’s IFAT to Southeast Asia through SIWW which will propel its growth to a new level

Preparations are already underway for the new partnership, commencing from SIWW2024 which will take place from 18 to 22 June 2024 Singapore, Feb 16, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Singapore International Water Week Pte Ltd (SIPL) and Messe München’s wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore, MMI Asia Pte. Ltd. (MMI Asia), have announced a long-term, 10- year agreement to organize the SingaporeInternational Water Week (SIWW) Water Expo, one of the global premier water events.A cornerstone of SIWW, theWater Expo is the pre-eminent marketplace for the latest urban water technologies, innovation, and solutions formunicipal and industrial water users in Asia. Under this 10-year agreement from 2023 to 2032, MMI Asia will organizefive editions of the SIWW Water Expo and support SIPL in developing high-quality and impactful content at the show,tapping into the significant influence of the world’s largest and leading environmental technology platform IFAT.



SIPL’s Managing Director, Ryan Yuen, shakes hands with Stefan Rummel, Managing Director of the CEO dual leadership, Messe München, to signify the joining of hands in a long-term partnership for the Singapore International Water Week





SIWW2022 Water Expo, the first large-scale in-person event to take place in Singapore since the COVID-19 pandemic, featured 250 exhibitors, including 13 country/ regional and thematic pavilions



At SIWW2022, key topics such as climate mitigation and adaptation, resource circularity, net zero and decarbonisation were discussed to spur innovation and share sustainable solutions and best practices SIPL’s Managing Director, Ryan Yuen said: “We are pleased to partner with Messe München who brings a unique value proposition that complements our long-term vision for SIWW. Through the IFAT global network, we look forwardto reaching a wider international audience, creating more business opportunities, and showcasing innovative watersolutions and products to water agencies and the industry. MMI Asia will also work with us to expand SIWW into newgrowth areas, such as coastal protection, decarbonization and digitalization, to fortify our position as a leading global event on water innovation and climate action.” International business is a driving force for Messe München. For years, the company has been successfullyexpanding its portfolio around strong leading trade fairs worldwide. “As part of our strategic orientation, we are alsocontinuously expanding the company in Singapore and developing our event formats further. The new cooperationwith SIWW represents an important milestone in this strategy,” said Stefan Rummel Managing Director of the CEO dual leadership. “Our subsidiary MMI Asia with its local presence in Singapore plays an important role in drivingMesse München’s internationalization course in Southeast Asia, which the latest success proves.” In addition to organizing the SIWW Water Expo, MMI Asia and its partner, MP Singapore, will also be providing event management services for SIWW Spotlight 2023 and SIWW2024 to deliver a seamless delegate experiencefor the two events. Michael Wilton, CEO & Managing Director of MMI Asia, explained: “We are delighted to have the opportunity towork together with SIPL on the Singapore International Water Week, an event that has an enormous influencebeyond Southeast Asia. It complements perfectly Messe München’s expertise and know-how in this vital sector for Singapore and the rest of the region. We are committed to providing a first-class experience for the industry andtogether with the power of IFAT bring extra value to the key topics facing the region today.” Katharina Schlegel, Exhibition Director IFAT and bauma shows, elaborated: “This cooperation is another significant part in the global IFAT network, which will now be represented through SIWW in the increasingly important regionof Southeast Asia. As the gateway to Southeast Asia, Singapore and SIWW will complement our four IFAT tradefairs in China, such as IE expo China. I am convinced that there will be immense synergy effects here for the Asianregion, but the IFAT network in general will also benefit from this in the short and medium term.” Preparations for SIWW Spotlight 2023 and SIWW2024 are already underway. Applications for exhibition space at the SIWW2024 Water Expo will open soon. Companies who are keen to exhibit are encouraged to contact MMI Asia early. Singapore International Water Week Singapore International Water Week (SIWW) is a global premier platform to share and co- create innovative watersolutions to meet urban water challenges. As one of the leading global water events, the biennial SIWW delivers arange of flagship programmes and platforms that gathers stakeholders from governments, utilities, academia, andindustry to share best practices and solutions, showcase the latest technologies and harness businessopportunities. The 10th Singapore International Water Week will be held from 18 to 22 June 2024. To find out more: Follow us on www.linkedin.com/company/siww and https://twitter.com/WaterWeekSG Like us at www.facebook.com/siww.com.sg Visit our website at www.siww.com.sg Singapore International Water Week Pte Ltd Singapore International Water Week Pte Ltd is a company set up by PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency and Singapore's Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment, as part of the strategic programme of the SingaporeGovernment to grow the water industry and develop water technologies. IFAT worldwide Messe München not only demonstrates its considerable expertise in organizing environmental technology tradeshows with the world’s leading trade fair IFAT Munich. Other international events include IE expo China in Shanghai, IE expo Chengdu in Chengdu, IE expo Guangzhou in Guangzhou, IE expo Shenzhen in Shenzhen, IFAT Africa inJohannesburg, IFAT Eurasia in Istanbul, IFAT India in Mumbai, and IFAT Delhi in New Delhi. Together, the eight IFATevents form the world’s leading network for environmental technologies. Messe München Messe München is one of the leading exhibition organizers worldwide with more than 50 of its own trade shows forcapital goods, consumer goods and new technologies. Every year, a total of over 50,000 exhibitors and around threemillion visitors take part in more than 200 events at the exhibition center in Munich, at the ICM – InternationalesCongress Center München, the Conference Center Nord and the MOC Veranstaltungscenter München as well asabroad. Together with its subsidiary companies, Messe München organizes trade shows in China, India, Brazil,South Africa and Turkey. With a network of associated companies in Europe, Asia, Africa and South America as wellas around 70 representations abroad for over 100 countries, Messe München has a global presence. For more information please contact: Fulvia Wong

