Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Sunday, February 19, 2023
Friday, 17 February 2023, 00:40 HKT/SGT
Share:
Verofax Wins Artificial Intelligence Award at LEAP23

ABU DHABI, UAE, Feb 17, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Verofax, the leading MarTech solution for marketing and operational efficiencies, was crowned the winner of the Artificial Intelligence Award at the Rocket Fuel Startup Competition during the LEAP23 event in Riyadh (Feb 6-9). The award, powered by the Saudi Arabian National Technology Development Program and worth $150,000, recognizes Verofax's disruptive approach to product digitization, utilizing cutting-edge artificial intelligence and computer vision to deliver unmatched marketing results.

LEAP23 Rocket Fuel Start-Up Competition Winners [Image: LEAP23]

Verofax, Winner of the LEAP23 Artificial Intelligence Award [Image: LEAP23]

An esteemed panel of judges, consisting of successful serial entrepreneurs, investors, and Dragons from BBC's Dragons' Den, including Ghazal Alagh, Karen Brady CBE, James Caan CBE, Steven Bartlett, and Tala Al Jabri, chose Verofax from among 90 semi-finalist global startups.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition and grateful to our partners and customers who have helped us get to where we are today," said Wassim Merheby, CEO of Verofax. "Our goal is to empower brands, retailers, and sustainability agencies with the tools they need to secure their supply chain, simplify compliance, and transform customer experience. With our innovative AI and blockchain solutions, we are leading the way in product digitization and helping to create a more sustainable future."

Verofax has developed and patented an AI powered product winning service that provides enterprises with increased supply chain transparency, reduced operational costs, and enhanced customer engagement. By leveraging Verofax's scalable blockchain technology with low-cost and rapid deployment, businesses can accrue immediate benefits, including:

- MarTech solutions: Turning every product into an interactive direct communication channel to consumers, allowing brands to acquire and retain customers and provide relevant and personalized recommendations. By simply scanning unique identities on primary packaging, brands can convert the 60% of consumers that decide on purchase in multi-branded stores, all while lowering cost of acquisition by 20X vs online marketing channels.

- Web3 rewards: Helping brands build lasting relationships with consumers and increase Customer lifetime values (CLTV) by adopting Web3 rewards such as brand NFTs that cost a fraction of loyalty programs.

- Retail and eCommerce virtualization: Delivering immersive and personalized shopping experiences with Augmented reality in store and 3D shopping experience in ecommerce marketplaces, offering delight to 83% of consumers that expect an upgraded shopping experience vs current flick & click experience.

- Supply chain transparency: Providing brands with end-to-end inventory traceability to optimize availability and prevent price dilution. Counterfeiting and product diversion eats up to 30% in some industries, damaging brands reputation and posing serious threats to public health.

- Sustainable passporting: Helping brands turn sustainable by measuring and certifying their products across complex multi-tiered supply chain and engage directly with consumers for loyalty and advocacy.

Verofax is supported by leading government sponsored programs such the Hub71, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund and leading investors such as 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Benson Oak Ventures, Privity FZ LLE and Wami Capital.

With offices in key regions such as Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and North America, UAE-based Verofax serves a diverse clientele, including Fortune 100 brands like Budweiser, Corona, and sustainable entities. Verofax has confirmed its strategy to set up offices in Saudi, a key growth market for 2023, via Plug and Play powered MCIT Tech Champions soft-landing incubator.

For more information about Verofax, please visit www.verofax.com.

About Verofax

Verofax is a worldwide leader in product digitization, providing innovative solutions that empower brands, retailers, and governments to secure supply chain and transform customer engagement. Utilizing the latest technologies such as blockchain and AI, Verofax offers a comprehensive suite of tools for immersive omni-channel consumer engagement and compliance validation. By leveraging Verofax solutions, brands can ensure that their supply chain is compliant, sustainable and that customers are engaged at every step of the product lifecycle. Discover the benefits of partnering with Verofax at www.verofax.com.


Topic: New Service Sectors: Blockchain Technology, PE, VC & Alternatives, Artificial Intel [AI], Startups
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
What can AIGC Bring to Education: EDTK.US Announced to Launch AI-embedded Online Application Tools  
Feb 17, 2023 21:30 HKT/SGT
SMEStreet Decoding Budget 2023 Webinar Showcased Key Takeaways for MSMEs in Union Budget 2023-24  
Feb 17, 2023 19:15 HKT/SGT
Infocus International: Interactive Energy Storage Virtual Workshop is Back by Popular Demand  
Feb 17, 2023 14:49 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors Begins Production of Minicab-MiEV, a Kei-Car Class Commercial EV, in Indonesia in 2024, the First Local Production of the Vehicle Outside Japan  
Friday, February 17, 2023 1:17:00 PM
Blockpass and Avalanche Secure Dapps, Enable Digitization of Assets  
Feb 17, 2023 13:00 HKT/SGT
Indonesia to Focus on Six Issues for the 10th World Water Forum  
Feb 17, 2023 12:00 HKT/SGT
Kincentric Malaysia's Best Employers demonstrate Organizational Agility and Commitment to Attract and Retain Talent  
Feb 17, 2023 11:00 HKT/SGT
Frost & Sullivan Positions NEC as the Market Leader in the Frost Radar: Biometrics Authentication Solutions, 2022 Benchmark  
Friday, February 17, 2023 9:59:00 AM
Verofax Wins Artificial Intelligence Award at LEAP23  
Feb 17, 2023 00:40 HKT/SGT
Trescon Celebrates its Illustrious 7th Year in the Emerging-tech Events Sector  
Feb 16, 2023 20:30 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Mastering Wind Power
20   February
Virtual
Cyber Security Summit
22  -  23   February
Singapore
InnoRetail Asia Congress 2023
22  -  23   February
Singapore
Step Conference 2023
22  -  23   February
Dubai, UAE
Collections and Recovery Summit – India
23  -  24   February
Mumbai, India
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
27   February
Virtual
Blockchain Life 2023
27  -  28   February
Dubai
Fintech Revolution Summit
27  -  28   February
Morocco
Aviation Festival Asia 2023
28  February -  1   March
Singapore
inter airport South East Asia (IASEA)
1  -  3   March
Singapore
Digital Transformation Summit India 2023
2   March
Bangalore, India
Preventing Healthcare Associated Infections
2   March
Virtual
Offshore Wind
7   March
Virtual
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
7   March
Virtual
2nd Annual FUTURE BANKS SUMMIT MENA
7  -  8   March
Dubai, UAE
Digital Revolution Summit - Brunei
8  -  9   March
Brunei
17th Edition BFSI IT Summit
10   March
Jakarta, Indonesia
Energy Storage
13  -  16   March
Virtual
DTW Asia
14  -  16   March
Bangkok, Thailand
World Blockchain Summit Dubai
20  -  21   March
Dubai
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
27   March
Virtual
Connected America 2023
28  -  29   March
Dallas, Texas
BuildTech Asia 2023
28  -  30   March
Singapore
ICC Future Trade Forum 2023
28  -  31   March
Singapore
World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS)
4  -  5   April
Hanoi, Vietnam
Human Capital, Succession Planning, Talent & Performance Management
11   April
Virtual
Smart Digital Retail - The Philippine Edition
13   April
Manila, Philippines
Asia Climate Forum 2023
18  -  20   April
Singapore
analytica Vietnam
19  -  21   April
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Dubai Fintech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Dubai FinTech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai, UAE
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
9   May
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
9  -  10   May
Ghana
Electric Vehicles & the Grid
15   May
Virtual
Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit 2023 - Malaysia
16  -  17   May
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
16  -  24   May
Virtual
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Philippines 2023
17   May
Manila, Philippines
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
InfoComm Asia 2023
24  -  26   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Reduce hospital length of stay: Best practices in early mobility guidelines and programmes
25   May
Virtual
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
30   May
Virtual
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Conversational AI & Customer Experience
15  -  16   June
Malaysia
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Germany 2023
21   June
Munich, Germany
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6   July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       