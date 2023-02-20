|
|Monday, 20 February 2023, 14:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Society Pass
SINGAPORE, Feb 20, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Society Pass Incorporated ("SoPa") (Nasdaq: SOPA), Southeast Asia's (SEA) next generation, data-driven, loyalty, fintech and e-commerce ecosystem, today announces that company founder, chairman, and CEO Dennis Nguyen has been invited to serve as the keynote speaker at the 8th NXT CX Summit Indonesia to be held on Wednesday, 22 February 2023. The title of the conference is "Holistic Approach to Indonesia's Customer Transformation."
Mr. Nguyen is the Founder, Chairman and CEO of SoPa. He has been an investment banker and venture capitalist with more than 25 years of deal experience in the SEA, Greater China, US, EU, Korea and Middle East markets. He founded Society Pass in 2018 and led the company to its historical initial public offering on Nasdaq in November 2021, being the first Vietnam-based company to complete a traditional IPO outside of Vietnam. SoPa aims to transform the entire retail value chain towards a more digital future in SEA with SoPa's first-in-class loyalty, fintech and e-commerce ecosystem.
During the conference, Mr. Nguyen will talk about "Society Pass: Building the Next Generation Digital Ecosystem in Southeast Asia" at 10:45 am on Wednesday, 22 Feb 2023.
Event details:
Event: 8th NXT CX Summit Indonesia https://www.nxtcxsea.com/
Date: Wednesday, 22nd February 2023
Location: Hotel Indonesia Kempinski, Jakarta, Indonesia (In-person Conference)
About Society Pass Inc.
Founded in 2018 as a data-driven loyalty, fintech and e-commerce ecosystem in the fast-growing markets of Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, which account for more than 80% of the SEA population, and with offices located in Angeles, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Manila, and Singapore, Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) is an acquisition-focused holding company operating 6 interconnected verticals (loyalty, digital media, travel, telecoms, lifestyle, and F&B), which seamlessly connects millions of registered consumers and hundreds of thousands of registered merchants/brands across multiple product and service categories throughout SEA.
Society Pass completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SOPA in November 2021. SOPA shares were added to the Russell 2000 index in December 2021.
SoPa acquires fast growing e-commerce companies and expands its user base across a robust product and service ecosystem. SoPa integrates these complementary businesses through its signature Society Pass fintech platform and circulation of its universal loyalty points or Society Points, which has entered beta testing and is expected to launch broadly at the beginning of 2023. Society Pass loyalty program members earn and redeem Society Points and receive personalised promotions based on SoPa's data capabilities and understanding of consumer shopping behaviour. SoPa has amassed more than 3.3 million registered consumers and over 205,000 registered merchants and brands. It has invested 2+ years building proprietary IT architecture to effectively scale and support its consumers, merchants, and acquisitions.
SoPa leverages technology to tailor a more personalised experience for customers in the purchase journey and to transform the entire retail value chain in SEA. SoPa operates Thoughtful Media Group, a Thailand-based, a social commerce-focused, digital advertising platform; NusaTrip, a leading Indonesia-based Online Travel Agency; Gorilla Networks, a Singapore-based, web3-enabled mobile blockchain network operator; Leflair.com, Vietnam's leading lifestyle e-commerce platform; Handycart.vn, a leading online restaurant delivery service based in Vietnam; Mangan.ph, a leading local restaurant delivery service in Philippines and Pushkart.ph, a popular grocery delivery company in Philippines.
For more information on Society Pass, please visit:
Website at https://www.thesocietypass.com or
LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/societypass or
Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/thesocietypass or
Twitter at https://twitter.com/society_pass or
Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/societypass/.
Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may include "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus relating to the Company's initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.
Media Contacts:
PRecious Communications
sopa@preciouscomms.com
Topic: Press release summary
