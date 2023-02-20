|
Source: Exito
BANGALORE, INDIA, Feb 20, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The digital experience in India is set to take a major leap forward with IT Summit, Organized by Exito Media Concepts.
|ACN Newswire is one of the official media partners of the 16th Edition of Digital Transformation Summit India, taking place on 2nd of March 2023.
The 16th Edition of Digital Transformation Summit India is taking place on 2nd of March 2023. The summit will bring together senior government representatives, thought leaders, and leading industry experts to share their knowledge and experience on the latest technologies and trends shaping the industry.
The Summit is being held under the theme 'Advancing Innovation in Digital India' and will underline the need for innovation and performance for the world to look at India as the next technology hub.
Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from keynote speakers, participate in panel discussions, and network with other industry professionals.
The event will highlight the various emerging technologies like 5G, Metaverse, Web 3.0 and others helping in transforming organizations into digital businesses, providing customers with a digital experience and incorporating a culture of information security within the organization. It will also feature an exhibition area where companies can showcase their latest products and services.
The 16th Edition Digital Transformation Leadership Awards will recognize exceptional individuals and organisations in their pursuit of excellence. The awards will celebrate the innovative, resilient and sustainable strategies for the adoption of cutting-edge technologies in Digital India.
VIP speakers joining the conference are:
- Ajay Gupta, Mentor | Advisor, StartUp India
- Suresh M Khadakbhavi, Asst Vice President- Innovation Lab, Bangalore International Airport Limited
- Krishna Sai Tanneru, Vice President - IT, Biocon
- Raghuraman Ramamoorthy, Vice President - IT, Mercedes- Benz Research & Development India
- Mohan Rao Goli, Corporate Vice President & Chief Technology Officer, Samsung Research Institute India
- Cdr Praveen Kumar, Group CISO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited
- Vishesh Kaul, CIO & CDO, Prestige Group
- Shweta Kaushik, Vice President- Technology, Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India
- Sanchita Basu, Director Global IT - Global Delivery Site Leader, Baxter Healthcare India
"This timely event, now in its 16th Edition, held in the Silicon Valley of India is the definitive platform for discussions from influential industry speakers on cutting-edge topics shaping the future of technology in one of the fastest growing digitized economies," said Rishikesh Shetty, CEO, Exito Media Concepts, the organizer of the event.
The summit is expected to attract hundreds of attendees from across Bangalore, India and the region, making it a must-attend event for experts in the technology domain.
Topic: Press release summary
Source: Exito
Sectors: Trade Shows, Digitalization, Artificial Intel [AI]
