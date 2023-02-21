Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Monday, 20 February 2023, 18:30 HKT/SGT
Baguio wins EPD contract to provide Smart Recycling Machines with a Big Data Analytics Platform

HONG KONG, Feb 20, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Baguio Green Group Limited ("Baguio" or the "Company", Stock Code: 01397.HK) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a 2-year service contract ("Contract"), by the Environmental Protection Department ("EPD") of the HKSAR Government ("the Government") for the provision of Smart Recycling Machines ("SRMs"), each with two compartments, and a Big Data Analytics Platform ("the Platform") to drive the smart city development in Hong Kong.

This Contract marks a significant milestone for Baguio in its development of smart technology solutions for green initiatives. Throughout the years, Baguio has been managing EPD's traditional 3-colour bins in thousands of locations in Hong Kong. The Company draws upon its invaluable collection experience in designing the SRM to help bring recycling in Hong Kong to the next stage.

The SRMs are connected with the EPD's GREEN$ Electronic Participation Incentive Scheme to incentivize people with GREEN$ points for recycling. They are equipped with Internet of Things as well as wireless technologies. Transaction data are transmitted back to the back-end system in real time. This improves the efficiency of the recycling operation providing a better service for the community. Fill-level sensors are installed so that the recyclable collection party could arrive just in time to collect the recyclables. Not too early to waste logistics costs and create unnecessary carbon emission. Not too late to create any environmental nuisances. The Platform will also analyze transaction data to help the Government strategically deploy recycling resources at the right time and place to maximize effectiveness.

SRMs will begin to be deployed in the first quarter of 2023. They will be placed in various locations, including but not limited to government premises, public and private housing estates, rural villages, shopping malls, and schools. SRMs can collect a variety of recyclables such as plastics, paper, metal, and glass containers. After the 2-year pilot period, the Government will review the program and may expand it to significantly increase the number of SRMs in Hong Kong.

According to the Government's Waste Blueprint for Hong Kong 2035, the city has set a target of zero landfill by 2035. To make this happen, it is crucial to see immediate and significant improvements in recycling. The Government's Hong Kong Innovation and Technology Development Blueprint recently published aims to use smart and green technologies to create a low-carbon and sustainable environment. Baguio envisions significant business opportunities for the Company.

Smart and green technology business is expected to be the one of the growth engines for Baguio. It is also an essential pillar to complete its one-stop solution that includes delivery of people service, smart technology and ESG data to help the Government build a sustainable and greener smart city and to assist our commercial clients to significantly advance their ESG performance. Baguio will continue to develop more innovative products to fully capture the market potential and to grow its green technology business.

About Baguio Green Group

Established in 1980, Baguio Green Group (Stock code: 01397.HK) is one of Hong Kong's largest and most respected integrated environmental services groups. It provides a full spectrum of professional services including professional cleaning, waste collection & recycling, waste management, green technology, organic fertilizer and animal feed production, horticulture & landscaping, and pest control. It serves a wide range of customers in various sectors including Government departments, statutory organizations and multinational corporations. Fully committed to ESG, the Group works relentlessly to advance sustainable development and create a cleaner, greener, healthier city.



Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Environment, ESG
