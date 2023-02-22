Wednesday, 22 February 2023, 00:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Trintech, Inc. Trintech Announces New Chief Revenue Officer Piotr Marczewski to Oversee Sales and Revenue Growth across Global Markets

DALLAS, TX, Feb 22, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Trintech, a leading global provider of cloud-based financial close solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced the appointment of Piotr Marczewski as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) of Trintech. Marczewski will be responsible for driving integration and alignment between revenue-related functions across all global distribution channels for Trintech.



"I am thrilled to welcome Piotr as Trintech's new CRO who has a proven track record of scaling and overseeing successful sales organizations and ensuring a best-in-class customer experience," said Darren Heffernan, President & Chief Operating Officer of Trintech. "As we continue to grow the business and drive our core strategy of helping organizations of all sizes simplify and transform their reconciliation and financial close processes, Piotr will have an integral part in leading our ongoing success."



Marczewski brings over two decades of experience in driving customer impact, transformation, and revenue acceleration in Software as a Service (SaaS), Information and News businesses, serving professional markets in the US and internationally. Prior to joining Trintech, Marczewski served as SVP Americas at Cision Inc, and as Chief Operating Officer at Underline Science Inc. Before that, he worked at Thomson Reuters in various senior roles, including President Corporates Customer Market. Piotr worked closely with customers, delivering commercial outcomes, developing new markets, and expanding company's customer bases, content, and platforms. Marczewski received a Master of Science Degree in International Economics from SGH Warsaw School of Economics. He also studied at Bocconi University in Milan (Italy) and holds a Community of European Management Schools (CEMS) Master's Degree in International Management.



"I am excited to be joining the team as Trintech's new CRO and I'm looking forward to accelerating our global growth and customer success," said Piotr Marczewski, Chief Revenue Officer of Trintech. "Trintech's solutions, and its collaborative, customer-centric approach, sets it apart from others in this space who employ a "one-size-fits-all" strategy to tackle the complex challenges of financial close automation. This is evident by the marquee brands (majority of the Fortune 100 companies) who have already partnered with Trintech to transform their processes. As Trintech embarks on its next phase of growth, I am excited to help Trintech further its reputation as a trusted partner for the Office of Finance globally."



About Trintech



Trintech, a leading global provider of cloud-based, integrated reconciliation and financial close solutions for Finance & Accounting departments. From high volume transaction matching, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, close management tasks, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including its Cadency(R) Platform (for large enterprises) and Adra(R) Suite (for mid-market organizations), help manage all aspects of the reconciliation and financial close processes. Trintech's excellence in both innovation and client support have been recognized with a variety of awards over the years including most recently "Easiest to Do Business With" and "Fastest Implementation" in G2's Fall 2022 Report. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on Trintech's solutions to enable their F&A operation to become a strategic partner to the business by controlling risk, driving efficiencies, and providing strategic insights.



Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



Media Contact:

Kelli Shoevlin

Sr. Manager, Global Corporate Marketing & Communications

kelli.shoevlin@trintech.com



SOURCE: Trintech, Inc.





