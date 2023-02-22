Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Tuesday, 21 February 2023, 16:30 HKT/SGT
Infocus International Group
Infocus: Interactive Energy Storage Virtual Workshop is Back by Popular Demand

Singapore, Feb 21, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - A new date for Energy Storage virtual workshop has been announced by Infocus International Group and it will commence live on 12th December 2022 and 13th March 2023.


Energy storage differs from other energy technologies in the breadth and complexity of its addressable market and revenue opportunities. This training course provides a comprehensive, business-focused analysis of these opportunities, allowing attendees to analyse, understand and segment them. While naturally focusing on battery storage, we also cover the variety of competing storage technologies and describe the wide variety of problems energy storage seeks to solve, at a wide range of deployment sizes and timescales, including key issues around practical project delivery.

Attendees will leave with a clear understanding of why and where storage markets are growing, what could limit this growth and what the future trends will be. So, if you are thinking of investing in or developing an energy storage business case, this course provides your essential grounding in the core issues.

One of our past attendees from Tuas Power Generation shared that, "The course has been informative, very practical and covers a wide range of energy storage technology. It is a good introduction to ESS."

Another past attendee from the Department of Energy also shared that, "This was an excellent course. I will without a doubt recommend it to anyone interested in the interplay between energy storage systems, electricity networks and energy markets, policies, procurement and regulations. Trainer's knowledge and group interaction makes the course not only highly informative, but also engaging and fun as we learn how to successfully transition to more environmentally sustainable energy systems."

Gain a business-focused assessment of energy storage opportunities, competing solutions and project delivery essentials by signing up at www.infocusinternational.com/energystorage-online.

Course Sessions

1. Battery storage
2. Utility-scale applications for power system optimisation
3. Decentralization (energy storage at the network edge)
4. Long-duration and alternative storage solutions

Benefits of Attending

- Gain a clear understanding of energy storage market opportunities & deployment considerations
- A core focus on batteries, including clear explanations of the technologies and performance considerations (in language accessible to non-technical people)
- Discuss the key project delivery issues for battery storage projects
- Review up-to-date examples from around the world and the lessons from them
- Understand the competitive playing field and the economic variables that impact energy storage business cases
- Stay ahead of trends and emerging solutions, including growth opportunities for longer-duration storage solutions

Want to learn more?

Simply email esther@infocusevent.com or call +65 6325 0210 to obtain your FREE COPY of the event brochure. For more information, please visit www.infocusinternational.com/energystorage-online.

About Infocus International Group

Infocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services for diverse business communities. We recognises clients' needs and responds with innovative and result oriented programmes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level of quality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights. For more information: www.infocusinternational.com


