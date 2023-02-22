Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, February 23, 2023
Wednesday, 22 February 2023, 19:49 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: myco
Web 3 streaming platform myco secures rights for HBL PSL 8 cricket coverage across MENA
Allowing cricket fans in the region to benefit from the platform's innovative "watch and earn" reward mechanism

DUBAI, UAE, Feb 22, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - myco (formerly known as MContent), a leading entertainment and sports streaming platform, today announced it will stream the Pakistan Super League (HBL PSL Season 8) through CricLife 2 on its Web 3 streaming platform in the MENA region for free, offering viewers the chance to watch the live stream of PSL matches in high quality and participate in the unique "watch and earn" mechanism that rewards them for the time they spend watching the matches.


Key Highlights:
- myco acquires the distribution rights for Pakistan Super League and will show live streams of all matches through CricLife 2 on www.myco.io
- The platform's unique watch and earn mechanism will allow cricket enthusiasts to earn rewards from watching their favorite sports content.
- The newly formed partnership with the Quetta Gladiators makes myco the first Web3 company to ever sponsor a professional cricket team in PSL

"We are excited to offer the PSL matches on our Web 3 streaming platform in the MENA region," said Umair Masoom, founder and managing partner at myco. "Our viewers will enjoy the high-quality streaming experience and the chance to earn rewards while watching the matches."

Approximately US$50,000 will be distributed amongst the viewers of HBL PSL Season 8 on myco. The matches can be streamed on www.myco.io or the app which can be downloaded from https://bit.ly/3w3BLpX.

Acquiring the streaming rights for cricket competitions like the HBL PSL is only one element of myco's strategic move into sports. The company has also recently announced its partnership with one of the leading teams in the PSL, the Quetta Gladiators which makes it the first Web3 company to ever sponsor a professional cricket team in the PSL. Additionally, myco has an original production in the works which is directed by Emmy award winning film-maker Mo Ali, which will provide viewers with a unique insight into the interesting history and future of the Quetta Gladiators team, featuring the stars of Quetta Gladiators and the founders.

"We are delighted to partner with a visionary company like myco," said Nadeem Omar, Owner of the Quetta Gladiators. "As a leading team in the PSL, we are always looking for ways to innovate and engage with our fans. We look forward to seeing what the future holds with myco as our partner."

myco's focus on user engagement and the use of Web 3 technology has allowed the company to quickly establish itself as a leading platform in the region. In December 2022, the company had a major success with the exclusive rights to stream the India tour of Bangladesh series, distributing rewards worth over US$26,000 to viewers.

The addition of the PSL to myco's Web 3 streaming platform is a significant step forward in the company's efforts to offer innovative and engaging sports content to viewers. myco's "watch and earn" mechanism, which allows viewers to accumulate rewards for the time they spend watching matches, has been a popular feature on the platform.

About myco

myco (formerly known as MContent), is a web3 video streaming platform where SVOD and AVOD capabilities have been vertically integrated in a decentralized environment. The myco platform empowers viewers and creators in a fully decentralized video eco-system with live monetization, crowdfunding, gating NFTs and fractional ownership of content.

The myco platform has almost 1.3 million registered users from across the globe with major footprint in MENA and North America, 500 leading content creator channels, and more than 100,000 user generated videos, as well as a collection of 50 myco original productions and 1000 hours of premium exclusive content. The myco platform is run through its native cryptocurrency (MContent), which is available on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20), and is trading on multiple exchanges since 2021.

Recently myco disrupted the sports streaming space by become the first in MENA region to offer exclusive live sports in a watch&earn model with participation from 9 top UAE brands as advertising partners. myco also pioneers an elevated content experience through the creation of the Cineverse (cinema in the metaverse).

Watch it. Earn it. Own it - with myco
www.myco.io
Download now: https://bit.ly/3w3BLpX
YouTube: https://youtu.be/FDoshHmjIQM

For media enquiries please contact:
Tariq Jaser, Digital Marketing Manager, tariqj@mcontent.net : myco


Topic: Business Plan
Source: myco
Sectors: Media & Marketing, eSports, Gaming, Broadcast, Film & Sat
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Gotion High-Tech Wins Volkswagen Cell Test Lab Qualification  
Feb 23, 2023 10:55 HKT/SGT
Lepu Biopharma and Keymed Jointly Announces Global Exclusive Licence Agreement with AstraZeneca for CMG901  
Feb 23, 2023 10:18 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Energy launches the next-generation TXpert solution to digitalize every transformer  
Thursday, February 23, 2023 8:19:00 AM
Doubleview Provides Update on Milestone 56% Scandium Phosphate Recovery in First Phase Metallurgical Testing at the HAT Deposit  
Feb 22, 2023 23:00 HKT/SGT
Web 3 streaming platform myco secures rights for HBL PSL 8 cricket coverage across MENA  
Feb 22, 2023 19:49 HKT/SGT
Essex and Henlius signed amendment agreement for Global Co-Development and Exclusive License Agreement for treatment of age-related macular degeneration  
Feb 22, 2023 18:48 HKT/SGT
Propel Global Posts 2Q Revenue of RM24.5 Million  
Feb 22, 2023 18:00 HKT/SGT
HKTDC welcomes 2023-24 Budget  
Feb 22, 2023 18:00 HKT/SGT
NTT DOCOMO and SK Telecom Release White Papers on Green Mobile Networks and 6G Requirements  
Wednesday, February 22, 2023 4:33:00 PM
QMC Receives Work Permit for Irgon Lithium Mine Project  
Feb 22, 2023 16:10 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Cyber Security Summit
22  -  23   February
Singapore
InnoRetail Asia Congress 2023
22  -  23   February
Singapore
Step Conference 2023
22  -  23   February
Dubai, UAE
Collections and Recovery Summit – India
23  -  24   February
Mumbai, India
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
27   February
Virtual
Blockchain Life 2023
27  -  28   February
Dubai
Fintech Revolution Summit
27  -  28   February
Morocco
Aviation Festival Asia 2023
28  February -  1   March
Singapore
inter airport South East Asia (IASEA)
1  -  3   March
Singapore
Digital Transformation Summit India 2023
2   March
Bangalore, India
Preventing Healthcare Associated Infections
2   March
Virtual
Offshore Wind
7   March
Virtual
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
7   March
Virtual
2nd Annual FUTURE BANKS SUMMIT MENA
7  -  8   March
Dubai, UAE
Digital Revolution Summit - Brunei
8  -  9   March
Brunei
World Data & Analytics Show
8  -  9   March
Singapore
17th Edition BFSI IT Summit
10   March
Jakarta, Indonesia
Energy Storage
13  -  16   March
Virtual
DTW Asia
14  -  16   March
Bangkok, Thailand
World Blockchain Summit Dubai
20  -  21   March
Dubai
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
27   March
Virtual
Connected America 2023
28  -  29   March
Dallas, Texas
BuildTech Asia 2023
28  -  30   March
Singapore
ICC Future Trade Forum 2023
28  -  31   March
Singapore
World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS)
4  -  5   April
Hanoi, Vietnam
Human Capital, Succession Planning, Talent & Performance Management
11   April
Virtual
Smart Digital Retail - The Philippine Edition
13   April
Manila, Philippines
Asia Climate Forum 2023
18  -  20   April
Singapore
analytica Vietnam
19  -  21   April
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Dubai Fintech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Dubai FinTech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai, UAE
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
9   May
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
9  -  10   May
Ghana
Electric Vehicles & the Grid
15   May
Virtual
Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit 2023 - Malaysia
16  -  17   May
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
16  -  24   May
Virtual
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Philippines 2023
17   May
Manila, Philippines
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
ASEAN Green Hydrogen Conference 2023
23  -  24   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
InfoComm Asia 2023
24  -  26   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Reduce hospital length of stay: Best practices in early mobility guidelines and programmes
25   May
Virtual
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
30   May
Virtual
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Conversational AI & Customer Experience
15  -  16   June
Malaysia
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Germany 2023
21   June
Munich, Germany
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6   July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       