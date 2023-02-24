Friday, 24 February 2023, 00:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Trintech, Inc. Trintech's Cadency V10.3 for SAP ERP Achieves SAP(R) Certified Integration with SAP NetWeaver(R) Cadency V10.3 for SAP ERP solution interoperates with SAP technology to help reduce the cost, time, and risk of data integration in financial close processes

DALLAS, TX, Feb 24, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Trintech, a leading global provider of cloud-based financial close solutions, today announced that its Cadency V10.3 for SAP ERP solution has achieved SAP-certified integration with the SAP NetWeaver(R) technology platform. Bi-directional in nature, Cadency reduces the cost, time, and risk of data integration with SAP, by automatically retrieving the data required for the reconciliation and close processes, as well as directly validating and posting journal entries in real-time.



"We are thrilled to announce the renewed certification of our Cadency V10.3 for SAP ERP as integrated with SAP NetWeaver," said Michael Ross, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Trintech. "This integration brings enhanced control, automation and data integrity to finance and accounting departments around the world, while also helping to ensure that data flowing to and from their SAP solutions is as seamless as possible."



The SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the integration software for the product Trintech's Cadency V10.3 for SAP ERP solution integrates with SAP NetWeaver, bringing elevated visibility and control to hundreds of finance and accounting departments around the world. Furthermore, it eliminates the need to develop custom code, making the integration between SAP and Cadency less expensive, quicker, and more efficient. This capability also reduces the dependency on internal IT maintenance services, as the certification helps ensure that all appropriate data is integrated into Cadency.



Trintech has hundreds of customers, such as HP, Boston Scientific, and Serco, running SAP solutions alongside its enterprise platform, Cadency. For example, Serco is running 5,000 balance sheet reconciliations through Cadency on a monthly basis. In addition, it is auto-reconciling 15,000 accounts, saving it 500 hours per month. To gain even further efficiencies, Serco also utilizes Trintech's SAP connector.



"This connector automatically interfaces data flows from our SAP instance into Cadency so our team can begin analyzing it within minutes. Having the direct interface from SAP also gives confidence in the data matching between the two systems," said Paul Adams, Head of New Business and R2R at Serco. From a reporting perspective, Serco's leadership team also now has full visibility into a reporting dashboard that allows them to drill-down into any account and identify risk on the balance sheet.



About Trintech



Trintech Inc., a pioneer of financial corporate performance management software, combines technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency(R) Platform, Adra(R) Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET(TM), T-Recs(R), and UPCS(R), help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Trintech's excellence in both innovation and client support have been recognized with a variety of awards over the years including most recently "Easiest to Do Business With" and "Fastest Implementation" in G2's Fall 2022 Report. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.



Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the Nordic countries, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.



SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.



Media Contact:

Kelli Shoevlin

Sr. Manager, Global Corporate Marketing & Communications

kelli.shoevlin@trintech.com



SOURCE: Trintech, Inc.





