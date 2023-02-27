Monday, 27 February 2023, 15:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Fight Zone Fight Zone's First Franchised Outlet at Suntec City Opens, with Six More Outlets to Come in 2023

SINGAPORE, Feb 27, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Fight Zone, a born-in-Singapore fitness brand has opened its first franchised outlet at Suntec City. The official opening was attended by more than 50 members of the public and current Fight Zone members on 25 February on a bust Saturday afternoon. Located in the heart of Singapore's business district, the Fight Zone Performance Centre outlet is the first to focus on physical transformation of clients and muaythai, moving away from just providing high-intensity training.







The Fight Zone Performance Centre at Suntec City is the first of six franchised Fight Zone fitness centres which will open in 2023, as the fitness brand aggressively expands its presence within Singapore.



Apart from personal training with authentic muaythai, the Performance Centre will also feature specialised kettlebell classes and Suples Bulgarian Bag strength and conditioning classes with the sole aim of helping members undergo their fitness and transformation programmes at the Suntec City outlet, with the brand especially targeting busy executives who work within the area.



Said Sasidharan Unnithan, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Fight Zone, "The Fight Zone Performance Centre at Suntec City aims to help the busy working executive who work and live near the area to transform their lives and to maintain a healthy lifestyle. We are proud that our first franchised outlet is located at Suntec City, the venue where we started building the brand from scratch in 2017. Our next step for Fight Zone would be to take the brand regional to the neighbouring Southeast Asian cities like Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta and Bangkok."



Fight Zone opened its first outlet in Suntec City in 2017 and have added two more outlets at Velocity at Novena and AMK Hub at Ang Mo Kio since then. The newly opened Fight Zone Performance Centre with its muaythai focus will also help develop the popularity of muaythai as a sport, while it also offers personal training for members.



Added Mr Su YunPeng, owner of the first franchised outlet, "It is an honour for us to own the first franchised outlet of a fast-growing brand like Fight Zone. Fitness is an important aspect of maintaining one's mental wellbeing. With executives headed back to work following a few years of living with a pandemic, it is our hope that we can provide them with an opportunity to maintain their fitness or transform their lives through personal training."



Members of the public can sign up as members of the all-new Fight Zone Performance Centre or at any of their other outlets here ( https://www.fightzonesg.com/book-a-trial/ ). Potential business owners looking to start their own Fight Zone franchise outlets can connect with the team here ( https://www.fightzonesg.com/contact/ ).



About Fight Zone



Fight Zone was first conceptualised in 2017 and began with its first fitness outlet in Suntec City. The brainchild of CEO and Founder Sasidharan Unnithan, it was conceptualised with the objective of giving working professionals and fitness buffs an innovative way of keeping fit without taking much too mu h of their daily time. Fight Zone uses various techniques and fitness forms to keep enthusiasts and members engaged throughout their workout.https://www.fightzonesg.com/



Media Contact:

hello@swstrategies.org





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Fight Zone

Sectors: Daily News, Regional, Local Biz, Sports

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.



Fight Zone Dec 15, 2022 10:00 HKT/SGT Fight Zone Opens Inaugural Performance Centre at Suntec City More news >> News Alerts