Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, February 27, 2023
Monday, 27 February 2023, 15:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: GSMA
Mobile Industry Deploys Open Network APIs and Prepares for New Era of Digital Services and Mobile Apps
The GSMA Open Gateway initiative will provide federated access to global network capabilities for developers - simplifying service delivery and enabling faster time to market

BARCELONA, Feb 27, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The GSMA today announces a new industry-wide initiative called GSMA Open Gateway, a framework of universal network Application Programmable Interfaces (APIs), designed to provide universal access to operator networks for developers. Launched with the support of 21 mobile network operators, the move represents a paradigm shift in the way the telecoms industry designs and delivers services in an API economy world.

GSMA Open Gateway has already started to harmonise the industry around open APIs, with many demonstrations available to see at MWC Barcelona 2023. These include an immersive concert experience from Axiata, using APIs for Device Location, Carrier Billing and Authentication; a live 'jam session' from the 5G Future Forum with musicians around the world, supported by the Edge Site Selection API; and an immersive gaming, and high definition video showcase, from Orange, Telefonica, Vodafone and Ericsson/Vonage based on the Quality on Demand (QoD) API.

GSMA Open Gateway APIs are defined, developed and published in CAMARA, the open source project for developers to access enhanced network capabilities, driven by the Linux Foundation in collaboration with the GSMA. Working in CAMARA, APIs between telcos and developers can be delivered quickly, using developer-friendly tools and software code.

Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete Lopez, GSMA Board Chairman and Chairman & CEO of Telefonica, said: "GSMA Open Gateway will enable single points of access to ultra-broadband networks and provide a catalyst for immersive technologies and Web3 - giving them the ability to fulfill their potential and reach critical mass. Telcos have come a long way in developing a global platform to connect everyone and everything. And now, by federating open network APIs and applying the roaming concept of interoperability, mobile operators and cloud services will be truly integrated to enable a new world of opportunity. Collaboration amongst telecom operators and cloud providers is crucial in this new digital ecosystem."

"By applying the concept of interconnection for operators to the API economy developers can utilise technology once, for services such as identity, cybersecurity or billing, but with the potential to be integrated with every operator worldwide. This is a profound change in the way we design and deliver services," said Mats Granryd, Director General of GSMA. "In 1987, representatives from 13 countries worked together to harmonise mobile voice services and enable roaming, and I believe that 35 years on, GSMA Open Gateway has the potential to deliver a similar impact for digital services."

GSMA Open Gateway will help developers and cloud providers enhance and deploy services more quickly via single points of access to operator networks. This is achieved via common, northbound service APIs that simply expose mobile operators' network capabilities within a consistent, interoperable and federated framework.

Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist for the Telco Industry at Amazon Web Services (AWS), said: "GSMA Open Gateway is a significant step in enriching the cloud developer experience. Developers using AWS's more than 200 services will also be able to leverage APIs from telco operators. This allows the developer community to create new applications, and for telcos to open up new models of consumption and monetisation for their networks. We believe this will help accelerate innovation in the telecom industry."

Erik Ekudden, CTO & SVP, Ericsson, said: "Together with Vonage, we enable operators to take their advanced mobile network capabilities to developers via easy-to-use APIs. The QoD API that we are demonstrating at MWC Barcelona 2023 - live on the networks of Orange, Telefonica and Vodafone - shows how GSMA Open Gateway APIs are highly scalable across operators and with different app developers. This places 5G as an innovation platform at the heart of digital transformation and we are excited to be part of the GSMA Open Gateway initiative."

"At Microsoft, we are focused on extending a distributed computing fabric from the cloud to the edge, together with our operator partners," said Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, Microsoft. "We look forward to bringing the GSMA Open Gateway initiative to Microsoft Azure, to empower developers and help operators monetise the value of their 5G investments."

The GSMA Open Gateway initiative launches with eight universal network APIs, including SIM Swap, QoD, Device Status (Connected or Roaming Status), Number Verify, Edge Site Selection and Routing, Number Verification (SMS 2FA), Carrier Billing - Check Out and Device Location (Verify Location). The initiative plans to launch further APIs throughout 2023.

Examples of services supported by the introduction of GSMA Open Gateway include Edge Site Selection and Routing to support autonomous vehicles and Verify Location for fleet management and incident reporting; SIM Swap to combat financial crime and QoD for drones, robotics, eXtended Reality (XR) and immersive online gaming.

The GSMA Open Gateway demonstrations available to see at MWC Barcelona 2023 include:

- At the GSMA Pavilion, Axiata is showcasing its first ever immersive music concert on the Axiata Digital Concert Platform, powered by Dialog and Axiata Digital Labs' Axonect, designed in association with GSMA Open Gateway APIs for Number Verification (SMS 2FA), Device Location and Carrier Billing.

- At MWC's startup showcase, 4YFN, Deutsche Telekom (DT) will announce details of its developer marketplaces and Early Adopter Programmes for CAMARA APIs in association with GSMA Open Gateway. In addition, DT will be demonstrating applications of APIs, including QoD, alongside Matsuko and Orange in Hall 3 on stand 3M31.

- The 5G Future Forum (5GFF) will take collaboration to the next level across three operator networks - Rogers, Verizon and Vodafone. Musicians from around the world will jam over 5G, using Mobile Edge Compute (MEC) and the GSMA Open Gateway's Edge Site Selection API. See the show on Wednesday, 1st March at 12pm in Theatre 1, Hall 6.

- At the GSMA Pavilion, KDDI, Telefonica, Mawari and Sturfee will showcase a revolution in online shopping with the 5G MEC powered XR Digital Twin Store. This allows shoppers in a physical store, and online shoppers in its Digital Twin, to share an immersive retail experience together. This project will explore opportunities based on the GSMA Open Gateway QoD API.

- On stand 4A60 in Hall 4, KT will be showing a demonstration of B2B use cases - built on the GSMA Open Gateway APIs for Edge Site Selection and Routing - with MEC. Titled '5G Connectivity & Cloud Federation' this demonstration enables enterprise customers to receive the best service experience anywhere in the world by discovering optimal edge resources.

- Orange, Telefonica, Vodafone, Vonage and Ericsson are showing how user experience in mobile cloud gaming - and interactive high definition video applications - can be significantly enhanced by leveraging advanced network functionality through global network APIs. Application developers from Blacknut, Zoom and Vonage utilised the GSMA Open Gateway QoD API to add innovative features and enhance the mobile experience.

- Singtel, AIS, Summit Tech and Bridge Alliance will be showing their live broadcast demonstration at the GSMA Pavilion, leveraging 5G and MEC to provide a hyper-personalised view in 8K resolution. Participants are able to interact in real-time within live events across different country networks.

- Demonstrations at Telefonica's booth will show GSMA Open Gateway API availability in Telefonica Kernel, in collaboration with Microsoft. Microsoft will also be announced as a partner in Telefonica's Early Adopter Programme for developers and experience creators, which also features AWS, Google and Vonage.

- In addition, at its booth, Microsoft will present a solution for developers to build network-aware applications through a unified interface across operator networks.

Signatories to the GSMA Open Gateway Memorandum of Understanding are America Movil, AT&T, Axiata, Bharti Airtel, China Mobile, Deutsche Telekom, e& Group, KDDI, KT, Liberty Global, MTN, Orange, Singtel, Swisscom, STC, Telefonica, Telenor, Telstra, TIM, Verizon and Vodafone.

Over the next 12 months the initiative will support engagement via Early Adopter Programmes for developers and it will promote GSMA Open Gateway APIs via significant developer channels, including Microsoft events such as Ignite and Build; and AWS' re:Invent.

GSMA: https://www.gsma.com/


Topic: Press release summary
Source: GSMA
Sectors: Telecoms, 5G, Wireless, Apps
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Axonect Enterprise Enabler powers Axiata's first metaverse concert in Sri Lanka and Indonesia  
Feb 27, 2023 15:30 HKT/SGT
Qualcomm and NEC Further the Commercialization of Virtualized and Open RAN  
Monday, February 27, 2023 3:11:00 PM
Mobile Industry Deploys Open Network APIs and Prepares for New Era of Digital Services and Mobile Apps  
Feb 27, 2023 15:00 HKT/SGT
Fight Zone's First Franchised Outlet at Suntec City Opens, with Six More Outlets to Come in 2023  
Feb 27, 2023 15:00 HKT/SGT
London-based Downtown International enters JV with ONERHT to expand Asia-Pacific presence  
Feb 27, 2023 14:30 HKT/SGT
HH Sheikh Juma Ahmed Juma Al Maktoum reiterates endorsement of World Blockchain Summit coming back to Dubai in March 2023  
Feb 27, 2023 14:01 HKT/SGT
Malaysian Genomics to Boost Play on the Football Pitch  
Feb 27, 2023 13:00 HKT/SGT
Logory Logistics Technology (02482.HK) Announces its Global Offering  
Feb 27, 2023 12:26 HKT/SGT
Agreement on the creation of the "Japan Metaverse Economic Zone"  
Monday, February 27, 2023 11:00:00 AM
Fujitsu accelerates efforts to commercialize private 5G and edge computing services in series of connectivity trials with Microsoft  
Monday, February 27, 2023 10:37:00 AM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
27   February
Virtual
Blockchain Life 2023
27  -  28   February
Dubai
Fintech Revolution Summit
27  -  28   February
Morocco
Aviation Festival Asia 2023
28  February -  1   March
Singapore
inter airport South East Asia (IASEA)
1  -  3   March
Singapore
Digital Transformation Summit India 2023
2   March
Bangalore, India
Preventing Healthcare Associated Infections
2   March
Virtual
Offshore Wind
7   March
Virtual
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
7   March
Virtual
2nd Annual FUTURE BANKS SUMMIT MENA
7  -  8   March
Dubai, UAE
Digital Revolution Summit - Brunei
8  -  9   March
Brunei
World Data & Analytics Show
8  -  9   March
Singapore
17th Edition BFSI IT Summit
10   March
Jakarta, Indonesia
Energy Storage
13  -  16   March
Virtual
DTW Asia
14  -  16   March
Bangkok, Thailand
World Blockchain Summit Dubai
20  -  21   March
Dubai
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
27   March
Virtual
Connected America 2023
28  -  29   March
Dallas, Texas
BuildTech Asia 2023
28  -  30   March
Singapore
ICC Future Trade Forum 2023
28  -  31   March
Singapore
World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS)
4  -  5   April
Hanoi, Vietnam
Human Capital, Succession Planning, Talent & Performance Management
11   April
Virtual
Smart Digital Retail - The Philippine Edition
13   April
Manila, Philippines
Asia Climate Forum 2023
18  -  20   April
Singapore
analytica Vietnam
19  -  21   April
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Dubai Fintech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Dubai FinTech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai, UAE
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
9   May
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
9  -  10   May
Ghana
Electric Vehicles & the Grid
15   May
Virtual
Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit 2023 - Malaysia
16  -  17   May
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
16  -  24   May
Virtual
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Philippines 2023
17   May
Manila, Philippines
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
ASEAN Green Hydrogen Conference 2023
23  -  24   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
InfoComm Asia 2023
24  -  26   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Reduce hospital length of stay: Best practices in early mobility guidelines and programmes
25   May
Virtual
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
30   May
Virtual
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Conversational AI & Customer Experience
15  -  16   June
Malaysia
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Germany 2023
21   June
Munich, Germany
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6   July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       