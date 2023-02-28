Monday, 27 February 2023, 17:30 HKT/SGT Share:

Singapore, Feb 27, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Asia's highly established REITs and real estate securitization event, REITs Asia Pacific 2023 is back again for the 8th edition. The prior REITs Asia Pacific conferences were trailblazers and were instrumental in developing investor interest in the Singapore REIT market. Next year, the event will continue to play host to the Asia Pacific REIT industry recognition event - The Asia Pacific "Best of the Breeds REITS Awards" 2023.



Investors today face concerns over rising inflation and higher interest rates. This is in stark contrast to the past few decades of low interest rates. Nevertheless, there are still attractive opportunities in Asian REITs where new growth drivers are emerging.



There are new growth drivers in the Asian REIT market, such as the growth of e-commerce and logistics, which are driving demand for warehouses and distribution centres. Additionally, the rapid urbanization in Asia has resulted in increasing demand for residential and commercial properties, providing significant investment opportunities for REITs.



Meanwhile the rising adoption of cloud-based services is driving the construction of hyperscale data centres in Asia. The data centre market in Southeast Asia is expected to grow at a compounded average growth rate of 6% from 2019-2025, with Singapore having the greatest potential followed by Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.



Across Asia, demand for technology parks is also surging, in part driven by government policies seeking to leverage on innovation to drive economic growth. In India, new technology parks are being positioned to be production hubs aimed at both domestic and international markets. In China, demand for technology parks is rising amid the government's push for greater technological self-reliance.



With increasing awareness and understanding on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and sustainable investing, investors are starting to appreciate how sustainability impacts the valuation of the REITs they are investing in. The bottom lines of REITs are closely linked to how its operations are managed. Sustainable REITs are able to better manage their energy usage and greenhouse gas emissions while enjoying better tenant retention and higher occupancy rates. The demand for sustainable buildings in Asia Pacific currently exceeds supply, allowing landlords to charge a premium above prevailing rents.



The diversity within Asia's REITs markets means that active managers can leverage on the unique characteristics of the different segments and their cyclical dynamics to increase portfolio yield.



The Asia Pacific Best of the Breeds REITs Awards 2023 features some of the market's most influential market makers and thought leaders and will celebrate the crowing of Asia's most outstanding players in the REITs market.



Choices Of Award Categories:

- Retail REIT

- Office REIT

- Industrial REIT

- Hospitality REIT

- Healthcare REIT

- Islamic REIT

- Alternative Asset Class REIT

- Retail & Office Hybrid

- Best CEO (Asia Pacific)

- Best CFO (Asia Pacific)

- Best Investor Relations (Asia Pacific)

- Best Real Estate IT software Award

- Diversified REITS



For media partnerships and media passes please contact:

Mandy Koh

Email: marketing@pinnaclegroup.global

Tel: +65 6444 9049 / +65 6444 6549





