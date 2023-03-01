Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Thursday, March 2, 2023
Wednesday, 1 March 2023
SCIKIQ Accelerates SCIKIQ-Control, a Data Management Solution to Streamline Data Governance and Compliance

Monroe NJ, Mar 1, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - SCIKIQ, a leading provider of data management solutions, accelerates SCIKIQ-Control, aimed at helping businesses streamline Data Governance and Compliance. Recognized by Forrester in its Augmented Business Intelligence Report 2023, SCIKIQ complements data privacy and simplifies data access and management for businesses of all sizes.

Gaurav Shinh, Founder & CEO of SCIKIQ

"SCIKIQ-Control is designed to help organizations contextualize their data better while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements," said Gaurav Shinh, Founder and CEO of SCIKIQ.

SCIKIQ-Control addresses critical gaps of current deployment, including:

- Data Quality: With built-in AI/ML models, the solution performs advanced functions like auto-recommendation such that enterprises' can leverage its data assets to maximize benefit.

- Data Governance and Compliance: The solution provides automated data management workflows and controls to meet regulatory requirements, including GDPR and HIPAA.

- Comprehensive solution includes Data Catalog, Data Lineage, Active Metadata and Observability: The solution empowers the enterprise to implement end-to-end data stewardship and helps rebuild trust in consumption data for increasing adoption of data analytics in enterprise, which currently languishes at less than 40%.

Siddhartha Mishra, CRO of SCIKIQ, said, "SCIKIQ-Control is a user-friendly and scalable solution designed to enhance visibility and re-instate trust in enterprise data assets for frictionless collaboration to spark data democratization at scale."

SCIKIQ-Control launch comes at a crucial time as business grapple with challenges of managing large amounts of varied data while staying compliant with ever-changing regulations and market dynamics. According to a recent study by Gartner, Data management in general and Data Quality in particular are top concerns for CIOs, who must ensure their organizations can effectively manage, protect, and leverage data.

SCIKIQ is committed to helping businesses overcome these challenges with SCIKIQ-Control. The solution is available now and can be customized to fit the unique needs of any organization.

About SCIKIQ

SCIKIQ is a leading provider of data management solutions. The company's mission is to simplify data management and contextualize data for business decisions. It leverages automation & AI capabilities for faster implementation and cost savings and eliminates the need for multiple data vendors - all at a fraction of the cost and time of traditional solutions. SCIKIQ's platform is built to be flexible and scalable, allowing it to be tailored to the unique needs of each business. https://scikiq.com/

For more information, please contact:
Gaurav Shinh
Gaurav@SCIKIQ.com
Phone: +1(862) 414 0862


