Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, March 3, 2023
Thursday, 2 March 2023, 19:04 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Sarawak Consolidated Industries Bhd
SCIB Awarded RM20.65 million Project to Rebuild School
Group secures contract from JKR under Sarawak's RM1 billion allocation for dilapidated schools

KUCHING, MALAYSIA, Mar 2, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Civil engineering specialist Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad (SCIB) today announced that the Group's wholly-owned subsidiary, SCIB Industrialised Building System Sdn. Bhd., has secured an engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) contract from Jabatan Kerja Raya Sarawak (JKR) valued at RM20.65 million for the rebuilding of Sekolah Daif in Tebedu, Serian.

En. Rosland bin Othman, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of SCIB

The contract has a duration of 24 months and comes under the third phase of the Sarawak government's RM1 billion allocation for dilapidated schools.

Rosland bin Othman, Group MD and CEO of SCIB (Link) Group Managing Director of SCIB, Encik Rosland bin Othman said, "This project from JKR is part of the nationwide programme to rebuild or renovate dilapidated schools, especially in rural areas where children already face challenges from lack of infrastructure. The Group's construction arm has lots of experience in operating EPCC projects while our background as a specialist in small-to-mid-sized rural infrastructure works covering roads to schools and hospitals ensures that we are well-versed in projects of this nature."

"The Group will continue to seek projects where we can leverage our expertise as the leading precast concrete and IBS manufacturer in East Malaysia. There are opportunities for us under the recently re-tabled Budget 2023, in which Sarawak was allocated RM5.6 billion and Sabah allocated RM6.5 billion. We also note with interest the RM920 million set aside for dilapidated schools in both states."

Sarawak Consolidated Industries Bhd: 9237 [BURSA: SCIB], http://scib.com.my


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Sarawak Consolidated Industries Bhd
Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News, Construct, Engineering, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Sarawak Consolidated Industries Bhd
Feb 27, 2023 18:00 HKT/SGT
SCIB Posts Higher Revenue of RM66 Million in 1H FY2023
Feb 14, 2023 18:00 HKT/SGT
SCIB Terminates Indonesian Project
Feb 7, 2023 14:10 HKT/SGT
SCIB and Bintai Kinden in Strategic Alliance
Jan 27, 2023 13:00 HKT/SGT
SCIB Enforces Rights to Withdraw from Project
Jan 11, 2023 18:00 HKT/SGT
SCIB Proposes Private Placement to Raise Up to RM10.98 Million
Dec 8, 2022 18:00 HKT/SGT
SCIB Concludes 46th AGM Successfully
Nov 30, 2022 20:00 HKT/SGT
SCIB Posts 14.5% Increase in Revenue to RM30.3 Million in 1Q FY2023
Oct 25, 2022 15:00 HKT/SGT
SCIB Announces Changes at Board Level
Oct 4, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
SCIB Unveils Sample IBS House Built with 3D Technology
Sept 15, 2022 21:00 HKT/SGT
Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad Appoints Directors
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       