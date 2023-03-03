Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, March 3, 2023
Friday, 3 March 2023, 13:00 HKT/SGT
Collabera Digital
Collabera Digital Announces Its Asia-Pacific Headquarters and Delivery Centre in Australia

NEW YORK and SYDNEY, Mar 3, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Collabera Digital, a leading digital engineering services company, has announced the opening of its Asia-Pacific Headquarters and Delivery Center in Sydney, Australia.

The new facility in Sydney reflects Collabera Digital's commitment to expand its presence to better serve their clients in the region, as well as its strategic growth plans. The newly opened headquarters will lead Collabera Digital's expansion and investments to augment its client engagement to deliver innovative and transformational business solutions, across Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore.

Mehul Shah, Founder and Manager Director of Collabera Digital said, "The new HQ in Australia brings together the power of the global and local teams, enabling us to build deeper relationships with our clients and create new partnerships. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead, and we look forward to contributing to the growth and success of the region."

Collabera Digital has been making key investments in the region, hiring senior leaders to drive growth in the digital engineering business. The company has been creating jobs by upskilling local talent on digital technologies to create future workforce and address the demand supply gap via its talent transformation program called JUMP.

Anil Snehi, Executive Vice President and Regional Head - APAC, said, "I am extremely delighted to launch our Asia-Pacific headquarters in Sydney. The team of experienced leaders and a strong team of 4000+ local IT consultants working across the region will bring us closer to our clients: to co-create and offer the best of Collabera Digital's solutions and capabilities."

About Collabera Digital

Collabera Digital engineers the next generation of solutions to power tech-forward organizations accelerate their digital journeys. Our digital engineering capabilities in data, analytics, cloud, automation, and cybersecurity, coupled with a strong foundation in talent transformation and advisory and architecture, fosters continuous innovation and transformation, helping clients stay ahead in the digital curve. With our client-first and collaborative approach, we deliver solutions that are tailor-made through speed and agility.

Established in 2010 and over 25 offices in 11+ countries across Asia-Pacific and Europe, we cater to 300+ clients, including Fortune 500 companies. Supported by over 10,000 professionals, we are a team of innovators and thinkers who chase excellence as much in the process as we do in the result. For more information, visit www.collaberadigital.com.

Contact:
Vinutha Naik
Global Marketing Head
Vinutha.naik@collaberadigital.com
+91 97313 39000



